comscore Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update: All you need to know
News

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update: All you need to know

News

The latest Reliance JioTV app update adds Dark mode feature, which is already present on the company's JioCinema app. Currently, the update is only available for Android users. Reliance Jio users can download the 5.8.0 update via Google Play Store.

  • Published: August 16, 2019 9:24 AM IST
Reliance JioTV app

Reliance Jio has released a new updated for its OTT services app ‘JioTV.’ The latest update adds Dark mode feature, which is already present on the company’s JioCinema app. Currently, the update is only available for Android users. Reliance Jio users can download the 5.8.0 update via Google Play Store, and one can also sideload the APK file by downloading it from the web.

After downloading the update via Play Store, you can enable the dark mode in the JioTV app’s setting section. Dark mode is one of the most demanded features, so it’s good to see Reliance Jio has now finally added it to its JioTV app too. Besides, earlier this year, Reliance Jio updated its JioTV app and added the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature, TelecomTalk reports. This mode allows a user to continue watching JioTV while browsing other apps. In simpler terms, the PiP mode allows a Reliance Jio user to watch content even after closing the app. Notably, you can disable the PiP feature with just a toggle switch in JioTV app settings.

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet: Price and broadband plans compared

Also Read

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet: Price and broadband plans compared

Needless to say, the Reliance JioTV app only works for Jio subscribers, and can be downloaded for free. Additionally, it is one of the early applications in India to offer users LIVE video content from 639 channels, including languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, and more. Comparatively, Airtel TV offers 349 channel only. Other than JioTV, the company also offers free apps like JioCinema, MyJio, JioMoney and more. The JioCinema app and JioTV app from Reliance Jio are standalone apps.

Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer: Jio Forever Annual plans, free HD and 4K Set top box, and more

Also Read

Reliance JioFiber Welcome offer: Jio Forever Annual plans, free HD and 4K Set top box, and more

Separately, recently, Reliance announced that its JioGigaFiber broadband service will go live commercially from September 5. The base plan will start from Rs 700 and go up to Rs 10,000. It will start with a minimum data speed of 100Mbps that goes up to 1Gbps. The exact details are yet to be revealed. But, we do know that Reliance will offer an LED TV of either HD or 4K resolution for free, as part of Jio Fiber Welcome offer. However, for this, customers will have to purchase the Jio Fiber Forever annual plan. In addition, the company will also reportedly give a 4K Set Top box for free.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 16, 2019 9:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi A3 to be available on Amazon India exclusively; official launch on August 21
thumb-img
News
Realme 5, Realme 5 Pro to launch in India first, by end of this month
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ India price, pre-booking offers

Editor's Pick

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

News

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

News

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

News

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review

Dyson Lightcycle Review

Adobe Fresco Beta First Impressions

Tata Sky Binge Review

Huami Amazfit Verge Lite Review

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Tata Sky Binge vs Amazon Fire TV Stick: Compared

Shoot on iPhone: Mobile filmmaking is now a course you can take

Challenges and gaps faced by consumers in the Extended Warranty segment

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

News

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update
Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers

News

Vivo S1 sale in India today via Flipkart and Amazon India: Offers
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) offline sales kick off tomorrow
Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet

News

Reliance JioGigaFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber vs BSNL vs ACT Fibernet
Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions

News

Jio partners with Microsoft for Azure cloud sloutions

हिंदी समाचार

Reliance JioTV App की लेटेस्ट अपडेट में जुड़ा डार्क मोड फीचर, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Apple iPhone 11 की लॉन्च डेट लीक, 10 सितंबर को हो सकता है पेश

Motorola Moto G7 और Moto G7 Plus यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, इस अपडेट से और बेहतर होगा स्मार्टफोन

LG G7 ThinQ को भारत में मिली Android 9 Pie update, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

Fitness band के बिना आपकी हेल्थ का फ्री में ध्यान रखेंगी ये 5 ऐप्स

News

Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
News
Apple may unveil iPhone 11 on September 10; hidden hint in iOS 13 Beta
TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges

News

TRAI may soon tweak Multi TV policy, reduce NCF charges
Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device

News

Indian student gets 1 year jail term for using 'USB Killer' device
Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update

News

Reliance JioTV app gets Dark mode with 5.8.0 update
Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones

News

Nokia offers an extra year of security updates to its first Android phones