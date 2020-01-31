Reliance Jio has launched the JioTVCamera accessory for users to make video calls via televisions. The company notes that the JioTVCamera accessory is for JioFiber customers with Jio set-top-box (STB). Users will be able to simply plug in the USB end of the camera to the USB port of the set-top-box, and it will enable full screen video calls on TV through the JioCall app on Jio set-top-box.

The JioTVCamera is currently available for purchase via Jio.com at a price of Rs 2,999. Users can head to Jio.com‘s accessories section to purchase the device. Reliance Jio had demonstrated that the JioFiber users could make video calls via the JioFiber Set-Top Box, last year in August, reports TelecomTalk.

JioTVCamera: Setup process and features

What’s good about the JioTVCamera is that it can make video calls with 120 degree field of view from your TV. Also, the video calls to Jio numbers & audio calls to all mobile and landline numbers can also be done through this device. The listing notes that the installation process of the JioTVCamera is very simple. Anyone can connect the camera to the USB port of the set-top-box, reboot. Then they will need to set it up with their landline number on the JioCall app through a simple OTP process.

JioFiber plans

The Rs 699 plan is the cheapest plan. The plan offers 100GB data per month at 100mbps speed. Similarly, the Rs 849 plan offers 200GB at 100mbps for a month. Up next, the Rs 1,299 JioFiber Plan offers 250mbps and 750GB data per month. A 2,499 plan will get you 500mbps and 1250GB data per month. There are also two high-speed plans. The Rs 3,999 and Rs 8,499 plan will get you 1Gbps speed for 2500GB and 5000GB data respectively.