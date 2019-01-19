comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance to launch e-commerce platform; will go against Amazon, Flipkart, and more
News

Reliance to launch e-commerce platform; will go against Amazon, Flipkart, and more

News

The online platform will be first rolled out in Gujarat, said RIL's chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani.

  • Published: January 19, 2019 12:47 PM IST
mukesh-ambani-reliance-jio

After disrupting the telecom sector with Jio and its ultra-affordable data-voice combo offerings, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is gearing up to take on the broadband space in the country with its upcoming JioGigaFiber service. However, that’s not the only project that the conglomerate has in the pipeline.

Aiming to take on bigwigs of online shopping like Amazon and Flipkart, RIL has announced that it’ll be launching its own e-commerce platform soon. To be launched in collaboration with Reliance Retail, RIL’s offline retail subsidiary, the platform will be first rolled out in Gujarat, said Reliance Industries Limited’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.

“The new e-commerce platform will empower and enrich our 12 lakh small retailers and shopkeepers in Gujarat,” said Ambani during the inaugural ceremony of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019. According to a report by Bloomberg, RIL’s upcoming e-commerce platform will combine (some) services from Reliance’s Jio cellular network and the company’s retail presence. The report further mentions that the new ‘offline-to-online’ platform will be launched in the next 12 to 18 months, quoting unidentified sources familiar with the matter.

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears, asked to comply with rules: Sinha

Also Read

E-commerce cos dealing in unauthorized wireless gears, asked to comply with rules: Sinha

Reliance Industries Limited’s e-commerce platform will also be unique in the sense that it’ll ‘partner’ with India’s countless neighborhood shops as the delivery and distribution points, for some of the products available on the platform. These shops will be helped by the company’s wholesale stores for stocking and other operations, mentioned the Bloomberg report.

Watch: JioPhone Kumbh App

The e-commerce space in India is already a fiercely-contested one. While Amazon and Walmart-backed Flipkart can be considered as the major players, there are a lot of other companies like Paytm and Snapdeal operating in the market. It’ll be interesting to see how RIL’s upcoming e-commerce platform leverages the company’s offline retail presence and Jio’s cellular network penetration to take on the competition.

  • Published Date: January 19, 2019 12:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers
thumb-img
News
Redmi Note 7 deliveries reportedly delayed in China due to production accident
thumb-img
News
OnePlus 'Assured Upgrade' program launched; discounts and cashback on OnePlus 6T
thumb-img
Deals
Flipkart Republic Day sale starts January 20: Top electronics deals

Sponsored

Most Popular

GOQii Stride Review

Apple Watch Series 4 Review

Honor View20 Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Review

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon

Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20

BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon

News

Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon
Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20

News

Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

News

BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers
Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on smartphones, and more

Deals

Amazon Great Indian Sale: Deals on smartphones, and more
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 prices in India to start from Rs 7,990

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 prices in India to start from Rs 7,990

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर 10 लाइट की 20 तारीख को रात 12 बजे होगी पहली फ्लैश सेल, यहां से खरीदें

आईआईटी-मद्रास ने एआई प्रशिक्षण के लिए स्टार्टअप शुरू किया

हुवावे अगले हफ्ते रिलीज करेगी EMUI 9.0

लॉन्च से पहले सैमसंग गैलेक्सी M10 और गैलेक्सी M20 की कीमत का हुआ खुलासा, 7,990 रुपये होगी शुरुआती कीमत

डीटल के LED TV अब स्नैपडील पर भी हुए उपलब्ध

News

Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon
News
Reliance Industries Limited to launch e-commerce platform soon
BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service

News

BSNL launches 'Bharat Fiber' FTTH service
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may get Android Pie soon
Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20

News

Honor 10 Lite to go on sale from January 20
BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers

News

BSNL now offers 35GB data per day at up to 24Mbps to broadband subscribers