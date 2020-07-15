Mukhesh Ambani just held the 43rd Reliance Jio Annual General Meeting where a bunch of new things were announced. One of the new announcements is that the company is patterning up with Google to develop a new Android-based smartphone OS. The two companies will work together to make entry level 4G smartphones as well as an entry level 5G smartphone. Also Read - Reliance Jio set to launch 'Made in India' 5G network: All you need to know

“There are many feature phone users who are itching to upgrade to a conventional smartphone if only it was somehow more affordable,” said Mukesh Ambani. “We believe we can design an entry level 4G, or even a 5G smartphone, for a fraction of its current cost.” He added, “We are confident that we can accelerate the national mission of putting a smart device in the hands of every Indian.” Also Read - Google in advanced talks with Jio Platforms over reported $4 billion investment: Report

Speaking about the availability of 5G he added, “Jio has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch. This will enable us to launch a completely home-growth 5G solution.” Mukesh Ambani also confirmed that the company is all set to launch ‘Made in India’ 5G network. Users can expect field deployment in 2021, and the 5G service will be available for trials as soon as the spectrum is available.

During the meeting, Ambani also asserted that Jio platforms, with several partners, has built world-class capabilities in tech like 4G, 5G, Cloud computing, Devices and OS, Big Data, AI, AR/VR, Blockchain, and more. “Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions that span multiple Industry verticals and ecosystems like media, financial services, new Commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing, and smart mobility,” he added.

Google has now acquired a 7.7 percent stake in the RIL subsidiary for Rs 33,737 crore as well. Besides Google, Silicon valley competitor Facebook also has a 9.9 percent stake in Jio Platforms. Google is the thirteenth investor in Jio Platforms.