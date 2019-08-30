Remove CamScanner from your smartphone now as it contains malware

Popular Google Play Store app CamScanner is no longer available on the Google Play Store. This comes right after security researchers discovered that the app was distributing malware. What is surprising is that more than 100 million users across the globe have downloaded the app. For the people who may not be aware, users use this app to scan photos and then convert them into PDF files with OCR features. To ensure user data safety, Google has now removed the app from Play Store. This will ensure that no new users can install the app. If you have installed CamScanner on your Android smartphone then you should remove as soon as possible.

CamScanner malware details

Security researchers from Kaspersky Lab were the first to reveal that Camscanner was carrying malware. According to the discovery, the app contains a malware module identified as ‘Trojan-Dropper.AndroidOS.Necro.n’. Researches spotted the malware in a few pre-installed apps on some Chinese smartphones. As noted previously, security researchers only found malware in the Android version of the app. The researchers also note that the app is called by different names such as Phone PDF Creator and CamScanner-Scanner.

This removal from the Play Store highlights Google’s inability to keep malware-ridden apps away from Android users. In the past few months alone, the company has removed a number of apps after warning from security companies. Check Point Software Technologies recently showed how Agent Smith malware affected over 25 million Android devices. About 15 million of the total affected devices are from India. Google Play Store is considered as the safest way to download applications. However, the recent events have proved that it is not 100 percent safe, after all.

“The problem is that even such a powerful company as Google can’t thoroughly check millions of apps,” researchers said in a statement. “Keep in mind that most of the apps are updated regularly, so Google Play moderators’ jobs are never done.” Similar to most other applications on the Play Store, CamScanner started as a legitimate app. It had no malicious intentions and used ads for monetization. It also allowed in-app purchases and its strategy seems to have changed. “The recent versions of the app shipped with an advertising library containing a malicious module,” Kaspersky observed in its blog.