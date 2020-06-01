Remove China Apps crosses 1 million download on Play Store

Remove China Apps, an Android app that claims to recognize and remove Chinese applications from Android phones is becoming quite popular in India. The app currently tops Google Play Store’s list of top free apps. Launched on May 17, the app has downloaded more than 1 million users so far. Also Read - Mitron app faces security problem including threat of account hack

This came in the limelight when anti-China sentiment reached its peak in the country. Since China is accused of spreading coronavirus on one side and tensions of the India-China border on the other. However, the creators of the Remove China apps claim that the app is "developed for educational purposes."

Why is it gaining ground

As the name suggests, it identifies the apps that have been developed by Chinese companies. And users can also uninstall them directly via the Remove China apps if they wish. The app went live on the Google Play Store on May 17 and has been downloaded by over 1 million users. The app has largely received positive reviews on the Google Play Store with a 4.8 rating.

In particular, the Remove China app only detects applications installed in phones by the Google Play Store or other third-party app stores. Hence, the pre-installed apps delivered to phones by Chinese smartphone manufacturers are left unchecked. The Remove China apps, developed by OneTouch AppLabs, is listed only on the Google Play Store. OneTouch AppLabs claims the company is based in Jaipur, and their website was created on May 8.

At the time when anti-China sentiments are increasing in the country, the ‘Remove China apps’ is being widely downloaded. This sentiment has been sparked by many controversies such as YouTube vs TikTok, India-China border dispute, and the ongoing Covid-19 epidemic. Notably, a survey recently indicated that 67 percent of Indians blame China for the spread of the Covid-19 outbreak. Therefore, due to these controversies, many Indians are now exploring alternatives to Chinese products and phone apps.