Remove China Apps application taken down from Play Store

The viral 'Remove China Apps' app was recently taken down from the Google Play Store. The US-based tech giant has not confirmed yet as to why the move was taken against the app. Google earlier also took down Indian TikTok rival app 'Mitron' in a similar fashion. It is as of now not confirmed if the app will show up on the Play Store again.

The Remove China Apps developer, Jaipur-based OneTouchAppLabs recently announced the pulling down of its app from the Google Play Store. However, even the company itself did not confirm why the action was taken against the app which had seen a sudden growth in popularity. The application's installs rose in numbers as the border dispute between India and China intensified.

Google has taken down apps before. These are usually applications that violate its policies. The same likely happened to the Mitron application as well. As per a report by CNBCTV18, Google "red-flagged the app and decided to suspend it for violating its 'spam and minimum functionality' policy". Further, the report also adds that 'copying content from other apps without adding any original content or value' is also against Google Play Store policies.

Note that if you have the Remove China Apps application already downloaded on your phone, it will still work for you. The app was installed by over a million people in India recently. Aiming to remove all applications originating from neighboring country China, Indians actually made it the top free app on the Play Store.

Remove China Apps: How exactly did it work?

The app’s working is also pretty simple. It goes through the apk data of all the installed applications on your phone, looking for their country of origin. All the applications with Chinese origins are then displayed to users, who can now choose whether they want to keep certain applications or remove all of the detected apps.