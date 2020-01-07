Renault Zoe electric vehicle to launch in India soon

Renault India is preparing to introduce its compact electric vehicle in the country. The company plans to launch the electric vehicle in India by 2020-2021. In order to see interest in Zoe EV, Renault plans to showcase the automobile at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020 in Noida. A report notes that the car is currently being tested and modified for Indian conditions. The company is particularly testing the EV for compatibility with Indian weather and range.

Renault Zoe: Check out specifications and range of EV

According to Autocar, the company has also carried out some modifications for the Indian market. To the underside of the battery, the company has added additional protection to prevent physical damage. This is being done because of the combination of unregulated speed breaker sizes in our country. The report also highlights this will help with the standard practice of overloading vehicles. Renault thinks additional protection to the underside of the battery to be essential.

If Renault decides to go ahead with the launch, the first cars that go on sale will likely be partly assembled in India. The assembly will be done at the alliance plant in Chennai. The electric model launching in India is expected to pack a 90hp electric motor paired with a 41kWh battery. While Renault Zoe has a kerb weight of around 1.5 tonnes, the electric vehicle could offer zippy performance. It could offer a total range of around 300 to 350 kilometers when it becomes available in India.

Renault is riding on the success of Kwid in India. The company has established a footing in the country that was needed before electrification became a big theme. Renault Zoe might debut in India at a price of around Rs 14 and 16 lakhs, which makes it a bit expensive. The electric vehicle will have space identical to that of Hyundai i20 and is expected to have similar interior as well. The electric car might be ideal for traveling in the city and also a better bet in terms of contribution to the environment. At the Auto Expo, Renault is also expected to showcase multiple other models including a concept SUV as a sub-four-meter product to rival Ford Ecosport and Tata Nexon.