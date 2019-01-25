Republic Day 2018: BSNL debuts Rs 269 prepaid combo STV with voice, calling and data benefits

State-run telco, BSNL, is well known to introduce festival specific special recharge plans, and as expected, the company has introduced a Republic Day special prepaid plan. On the occasion of 70th Republic Day, the telco is offering a Rs 269 prepaid combo STV, which will go live on January 26 2019. It will be available for a limited time until January 31.

Talking about benefits, the plan includes 2,600 local and national calling minutes, 260 SMS and 2.6GB 2G / 3G data. The plan will come with a validity of 26 days, and will be available to all prepaid subscribers across all BSNL telecom circles, TelecomTalk reports.

Recently, BSNL also announced long-validity plans with half-yearly and one-year validity. The Rs 899 plan offers 180 days validity, along with unlimited local and national calling to any operator. The calling benefits is also applicable when you are in roaming, except for Mumbai and Delhi circles, where you get services from MTNL.

In terms of data benefits, users get 1.5GB daily 2G/3G data, which means throughout the validity, you get a total of 270GB data. The plan also includes 50 free local and national SMS daily. BSNL also introduced yearly plans, with the first one priced at Rs 1,312. It comes with unlimited local and STD calls during the validity period to any network across India (except for those in Mumbai and Delhi). Users get free PRBT (personalized ring back tones), 1,000 free SMS and 5GB 2G/3G data that can be consumed through the validity of 365 days.

Then you have the Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,099 plans offering unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. They also ship with 100 free SMS daily and free PRBT. While the Rs 1,699 plan offers 2GB daily 2G/3G data, the Rs 2,099 plan offers daily 4GB data, and after the daily limit is hit, speed is throttled down to 80Kbps.