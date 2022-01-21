comscore Republic Day 2022: 1000 drones to light up sky at ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony’
  • Home
  • News
  • Republic Day celebrations: 1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony’
News

Republic Day celebrations: 1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at ‘Beating the Retreat Ceremony’

News

Drones are being used for things like delivering vaccines to lighting up the Rajpath during Beating the Retreat Ceremony

Drone

1000 drones will take to the skies in the capital

The Republic Day celebrations will be made more spectacular using 1000 drones. The capital will be lit up with these drones on January 29. A start-up by the name Botlab Dynamics Private Limited is incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The drone show will be 10 minutes long in duration and will showcase government achievements through many creative formations in the night sky. Also Read - Best Gaming Laptops to get during Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said that drone technology has come a long way in India. It is being used for things like delivering vaccines to difficult areas to lighting up the Rajpath during Beating the Retreat Ceremony. He said that India will be the 4th country after China, Russia & UK to carry out such a large-scale show with 1000 drones. Also Read - Swiggy to soon deliver your food order using drones in India

Also Read - Happy Republic Day 2021: How to send Republic Day 2021 wishes Stickers on WhatsApp

Botlab, in association with the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized the ‘Drone Show’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the project has been developed within the country, including both hardware and software such as the flight controller; precision GPS; motor controller; Ground Control Station (GCS) algorithms etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently declared 16 January as the National Start-up Day on the occasion of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Botlab Dynamics Private Limited was financially supported, for the project “Design and Development of a Reconfigurable Swarming System Consisting of 500-1000 Drones for 3D Choreographed Drone Light Shows”.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB stated that, “Botlab is one of such unique Start-ups, which will play a significant role in taking the drone manufacturing sector to new levels. We are proud to support such company, which will make a unique contribution to this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav”.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: January 21, 2022 6:23 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 21, 2022 6:32 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more
Photo Gallery
Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more
Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Photo Gallery

Biggest acquisitions made in the gaming industry: Microsoft-Activision Blizzard, Tencent-Supercell, and more

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

Electric Vehicle

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

News

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

How to create a collaborative playlist on Spotify

How To

How to create a collaborative playlist on Spotify

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

Gaming

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

OnePlus 9RT vs Xiaomi 11T Pro: Guess the winner?

Indian states invite Elon Musk to set up Tesla factory, but is it feasible?

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones

Meet India s first couple set to marry in the metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

News

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony
Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more

Deals

Looking for best deals on women grooming devices? Here are top deals on Hair stylers, trimmer, hairdryer, more
Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500

Deals

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Best deals on smart bulb, gaming mouse, card reader under Rs 500
Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now

Deals

Best mobile phone offers on Amazon, Flipkart to grab right now
Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

Deals

Amazon Republic Day sale: Check out best deals with up to 80 percent discount on washing machine, refrigerator, more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire खेलने में हो रही परेशानी की शिकायत कैसे करें? यहां जाने सबसे आसान तरीका

BSNL के सबसे सस्ते प्रीपेड प्लान्स की लिस्ट, Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea सभी को छोड़ा पीछे

Garena Free Fire का Squad Beatz Events कैलेंडर लीक, जानें कब शुरू होंगे नए इवेंट और मिलेंगे क्या रिवॉर्ड

Vivo ने भारत में पेश किया एक और नया फोन Vivo Y21A, 5000mAh बैटरी समेत मिल रहे कई शानदार स्पेसिफिकेशन

Free Fire में OB32 Update के बाद आप ऐसे पा सकते हैं फ्री डायमंड्स, सिर्फ कुछ आसान स्टेप्स को करना होगा फॉलो

Latest Videos

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too

News

Apple budget iPhone SE+ 5G to launch in late April | New iPad Air model may arrive too
How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide

News

How To Send Password Protected Email Using Gmail: Easy Step-by-Step Guide
This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month

Features

This Indian couple is set to get married in Metaverse next month
How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

Features

How to Activate and Schedule Dark Mode on Android Smartphones | BGR Tutorial | BGR India

News

Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features
Electric Vehicle
Yamaha EMF electric scooter with 100kmph top speed unveiled: Price, features
1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony

News

1000 drones to light up Delhi skies at Beating the Retreat Ceremony
Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea

Telecom

Best prepaid plan under Rs 300 to work from home: Airtel, Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea
Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players

Gaming

Call of Duty could ditch yearly release schedule attract players
NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

Apps

NFT bug bites Twitter, enables NFT Profile Pictures for Twitter Blue users

new arrivals in india

Tecno Pova Neo
Tecno Pova Neo

12,999

Realme 9i
Realme 9i

13,999

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

26,999

Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Xiaomi Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

39,999

Vivo Y33T
Vivo Y33T

18,990

Vivo V23
Vivo V23

29,990

Moto G51 5G
Moto G51 5G

14,999

Tecno Spark 8T
Tecno Spark 8T

8,999

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers