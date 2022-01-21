The Republic Day celebrations will be made more spectacular using 1000 drones. The capital will be lit up with these drones on January 29. A start-up by the name Botlab Dynamics Private Limited is incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. The drone show will be 10 minutes long in duration and will showcase government achievements through many creative formations in the night sky. Also Read - Best Gaming Laptops to get during Flipkart, Amazon Republic Day sales

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh said that drone technology has come a long way in India. It is being used for things like delivering vaccines to difficult areas to lighting up the Rajpath during Beating the Retreat Ceremony. He said that India will be the 4th country after China, Russia & UK to carry out such a large-scale show with 1000 drones. Also Read - Swiggy to soon deliver your food order using drones in India

Botlab, in association with the Ministry of Defence has conceptualized the ‘Drone Show’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence. According to the Ministry of Science and Technology, the project has been developed within the country, including both hardware and software such as the flight controller; precision GPS; motor controller; Ground Control Station (GCS) algorithms etc.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently declared 16 January as the National Start-up Day on the occasion of Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Botlab Dynamics Private Limited was financially supported, for the project “Design and Development of a Reconfigurable Swarming System Consisting of 500-1000 Drones for 3D Choreographed Drone Light Shows”.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, IP&TAFS, Secretary, TDB stated that, “Botlab is one of such unique Start-ups, which will play a significant role in taking the drone manufacturing sector to new levels. We are proud to support such company, which will make a unique contribution to this special occasion of Amrit Mahotsav”.