Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's music streaming service for India

Resso is TikTok-parent ByteDance's answer to music streaming service like Gaana, JioSaavn and Spotify in India

Resso is available as a beta on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. It has reportedly been downloaded over 27,000 times.

  Published: December 12, 2019 3:55 PM IST
ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is testing a music streaming service in India. The Chinese technology company is preparing to challenge Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana and others in India’s burgeoning music streaming market. Called Resso, the app is currently available in the form of beta on App Store as well as Google Play Store in India and Indonesia. The company is trying to bank on its success with TikTok to enter the market for music streaming services as well.

Resso has a design similar to that of TikTok and Bloomberg notes that the company wants to pull off another global sensation. In order to reach mass adoption, the app is being tested in two of Asia’s most populous countries. According to Sensor Tower, the app has been already installed by about 27,000 users across the iOS App Store and Google Play. The data also shows that promotion of the app began in at the end of November.

With Resso, ByteDance is entering a crowded market where paid music services are yet to take off in the same way as other western markets. Most users in these markets get music streaming service from their telecom service providers for free. So, ByteDance is bringing an unique approach to this segment. Resso displays real-time lyrics and allows users to post their comments under individual songs. Alongside the lyrics, the app can either play short a video or show static album art.

The real synergy between TikTok and Resso is visible in the way you switch songs. On Resso, you change music simply by swiping up. Resso users also get option to generate music-accompanied GIFs or videos to share on other platforms. The app comes with 14-day trial, which can be extended to a 30-day free trial. It also offers premium subscription like rival platforms. While Bloomberg reports that it costs Rs 119 per month, the app shows Rs 99 for one month subscription.

With premium Resso subscription, users will be able to download music and listen ad-free. The Beijing-based company has secured rights from Indian labels such as T-Series and Times Music but lacks rights for music content owned by three of the largest music companies. Music catalog owned by Warner Music Group Corp., Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment is not available on Resso. TikTok’s success can be partially owed to music and it only makes sense for the company to jump into music streaming as well.

“Resso is currently in a beta testing phase,” a Resso representative told Bloomberg in a statement. “We are optimistic about its long-term prospects but we are still very early in the process and only in a limited number of developing markets.”

ByteDance is the world’s most valuable startup with a valuation of over $75 billion. Its first successful product is news aggregator Toutiao but the valuation rose after it acquired Musical.ly and relaunched as TikTok globally. With Resso, it is looking at next major breakthrough and expand its revenue stream. We tried Resso and while it seems to have a promising UI, there is not much to ditch Spotity or Gaana just yet. With US government scrutinizing TikTok, Resso could be segue for the company.

