Revolt RV 300, RV 400 AI-enabled electric bikes launched in India, price starts at Rs 2,999 per month

The new Revolt RV 300 and Revolt RV 400 electric bikes have been launched in India. You will be able to buy with a starting price of Rs 2,999 per month.

  • Published: August 28, 2019 4:44 PM IST
Revolt Motors, the company backed by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, has launched the much-anticipated  Revolt RV 300 and Revolt RV 400 electric bikes in India. They are India’s first AI-enabled bikes. While the unveiling happened back in June, pricing details have now been revealed. Here is all you need to know.

Revolt RV 300, RV 400 price in India

The Revolt RV 300 and Revolt RV 400 come with a unique monthly payment plan. As the company says, this is a “no rental, no lease plan that offers customers full ownership from Day 1 and requires no down payment.” Yes, you can’t buy the AI-enabled electric bikes by making a full upfront payment. Instead, you need to take a monthly payment plan.

The entry-level RV 300 will be available for Rs 2,999 per month for 37 months, which is just a little over three years. The calculation of the same comes to around Rs 110,963. The Revolt RV 400 will be available for Rs 3,499 for 37 months, which is roughly Rs 129,463. There is also a top-end model of RV 400 with more features. It will set you back by Rs 3,999 per month for 37 months, approximately Rs 147,963.

Deliveries for Revolt RV 400 will begin in September 2019 starting with Delhi. The electric bike will also be launched in Pune next month, followed by Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai over the next four months.

Revolt RV 300, RV 400 key features

The company has strategically positioned the battery pack to ensure proper weight distribution and center of gravity. The bike has ground clearance of 215mm and it carries IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. You also get a real-time diagnosis of the temperature of the bike, ambient temperature and errors on the digital instrument cluster.

Both the Revolt RV 300 and Revolt RV 400 features front and back disk brakes with a combined braking system (CBS) and regenerative braking system (RBS). There is also an intelligent side-stand, which when engaged, won’t allow the bike to move. You get storage space in the font and there is a built-in charger too.

Revolt Motors also showed off a connected helmet with a microphone, but you will have to buy it separately. It enables Google’s voice-enabled technology that will enable you to start the bike by simply saying “Revolt Start.”

The company will ship a smart key to lock and unlock your bike, locate it and offer features like remote start. A companion app to show trip history, battery level, estimated distance and geofencing will also be available.

Battery and speed mode details

There are three modes Eco, Normal and Sport. With Eco mode, the Revolt 400 will offer a top-speed of 45Kmph. With Normal and Sport modes, it can attain a top-speed of 65Kmph and 85Kmph, respectively. The bike has 3.24KW battery which can run up to 156kms on a single charge in Eco mode. The Revolt RV 300, on the other hand, will offer a top speed of 65Kmph.

The company says that the battery warranty is unlimited and it can last for 1.5 lakh kilometres. In addition to charging at home, there is also something called ‘Revolt Switch’ that will let you swap battery at a nearby switch station, free until December 2019. There will be OTA updates too that will add new features.

