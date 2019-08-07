Revolt Motors, by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, will commercially launch India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle Revolt RV 400 on August 28. The company had first unveiled the electric bike on June 18, and is been taking pre-orders from June 25. At the time of unveiling, Revolt neither announced full specifications of the e-bike nor the pricing. It only promised to hold an event in July with more details, but that didn’t happen.

Now today, Rahul Sharma has tweeted out the official launch date of the RV 400, noting that “August 28 is our commercial launch of India’s 1st AI-Enabled motorcycle.” The Revolt RV 400 is touted as India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle which is fully electric and can be controlled through its companion smartphone app.

The company has taken pre-orders for the Revolt RV 400 from consumers of Delhi-NCR. The e-bike is still on pre-booking through Amazon India and Revoltmotors.com. The booking amount is Rs 1,000. The company has promised availability across more cities. These include NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

In terms of design, the Revolt RV 400 boasts a mono-shock at the rear, disc brakes, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels with 8-spoke units. The bike looks quite identical to modern age petrol bikes, and features a bolt-on subframe. Revolt has promised that the bike will offer up to 85km/h speed and it can go up to 156km distance in a single charge. You will be able to charge it at home using a normal 15A socket in four hours. The company will also be setting up mobile swap stations and you’ll further be able to order a fully-charged battery at home using the app.

The Revolt RV 400 is a connected electric bike, and it comes with a number of smart features. You will be able to manage remote features like start/stop, real-time information and diagnostics, geo-fencing, OTA update support, bike locator, and more from Revolt’s app. The company says the bike will have an embedded 4G LTE SIM for all internet-based features. The bike’s Android and iOS apps will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.