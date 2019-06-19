comscore Revolt electric bike India launch: Price, features, sale, offers | BGR India
Revolt RV 400 electric bike unveiled in India by Micromax founder: Here's a first look

Revolt RV 400 is the first electric bike from the company founded by Rahul Sharma. Pre-bookings for the smart bike kicks off on June 25 in Delhi. Other cities will soon get the bike.

revolt-rv-400-electric-motocycle-3

Micromax co-founder and former CEO, Rahul Sharma, unveiled an electric bike under his newly established company Revolt Intellicorp in India. The Revolt RV 400, touted as India’s first AI-enabled motorcyle, is powered by the Revolt app. A lot of features of the bike can be controlled through your smartphone. The electric bike comes with ARAI certified range of 156kms, although company didn’t reveal much specifications otherwise.

Revolt RV 400 availability

Revolt RV 400 India launch first impressions

The Revolt RV 400 comes in two colors, which include Rebel Red and Cosmic Black. There’s no word on the pricing of Revolt RV 400, but pre-bookings start from June 25. Furthermore, consumers from Delhi will be able to pre-book RV 400 through Amazon India and Revoltmotors.com. The booking amount is Rs 1,000. The company has promised availability across more cities. These include NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai over the next four months.

Revolt RV 400 features

Revolt RV 400 India launch first impressions

The Revolt RV 400 is a connected electric bike, and it comes with a number of smart features. The bike pairs with a companion app. This lets you manage remote features like start/stop, real-time information and diagnostics, geo-fencing, OTA update support, bike locator, and more. The company says the bike will have an embedded 4G LTE SIM for all internet-based features. The bike’s Android and iOS apps will roll out via Google Play store and Apple’s App Store next month.

Revolt RV 400 India launch first impressions

One can swap the battery on the Revolt RV 400. You can also charge it using a normal 15A socket in four hours. The company will also be setting up mobile swap stations and you’ll further be able to order a fully-charged battery at home using the app.

Revolt RV 400 India launch first impressions

“I have always been a believer in challenging the conventions, and today truly changes the game for the Indian two-wheeler industry,” Sharma said. “The RV 400 is the first step towards providing sustainable, affordable mobility to every Indian home. RV 400 challenges every convention that riders have pertaining to the EV’s – Power, Styling and Aesthetics, Range, Battery charging infrastructure, Security, Sound and Service.”

Revolt RV 400 India launch first impressions

In terms of design, the Revolt RV 400 boats a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels with 8-spoke units. The bike looks quite identical to modern age petrol bikes, and features a bolt-on subframe. Usually, electric bikes are silent, but the RV 400 is not. To keep millennials interested, the bike’s throttle sound is changeable via the app.

