Revolt Motors, by Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma, recently announced India’s first AI-enabled motorcycle, Revolt RV 400. Today, the company is all set to launch it in India. Revolt Motors has unveiled the electric bike on June 18, but did not dive into the pricing or specifications. Today, at the launch event, all details are expected.

Revolt RV 400 India launch live streaming

The company will be live streaming the launch event. You can catch all the action live from the comforts of your home or office. The event will kick off at 2:30PM and you can watch the launch event in the video embedded below.

Revolt RV 400: What we know so far

The company started taking pre-orders for the Revolt RV 400 from consumers of Delhi-NCR. Users had to pay a booking amount of 1,000 via Amazon India or revoltmotors.com. The company has promised availability across more cities. These include NCR, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

In terms of design, the Revolt RV 400 boasts a mono-shock at the rear, disc brakes, LED headlamps, and alloy wheels with 8-spoke units. The bike looks quite identical to modern age petrol bikes, and features a bolt-on subframe. Revolt has promised that the bike will offer up to 85km/h speed and it can go up to 156km distance in a single charge. You will be able to charge it at home using a normal 15A socket in four hours.

The company will also be setting up mobile swap stations and you’ll further be able to order a fully-charged battery at home using the app. The Revolt RV 400 is a connected electric bike, and it comes with a number of smart features. You will be able to manage remote features like start/stop, real-time information and diagnostics, geo-fencing, OTA update support, bike locator, and more from Revolt’s app. The company says the bike will have an embedded 4G LTE SIM for all internet-based features. The bike’s Android and iOS apps will be available on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.