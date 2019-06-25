RHA T20 wireless Bluetooth earphones launched in India

RHA has launched new wireless Bluetooth earphones in India. Called T20 Wireless, they are the wireless version of the popular RHA T20 earphones. These are neckband style earphones featuring RHA’s DualCoil driver. The RHA T20 Wireless Bluetooth earphones are available for Rs 19,999. You can buy it from HeadphoneZone.in Here’s all you need to know.

“We have been flooded with requests for the much-loved T20 to be made available in a wireless configuration ever since we announced our first Bluetooth headphone. We listen to our customers, and we are thrilled to announce the T20 Wireless. It’s a more than worthy new member of the T Series, it delivers everything our customers love about the T20 with the freedom of a wireless connection,” said Colum Fraser, Global Marketing Manager, RHA.

RHA T20 Wireless Bluetooth earphones specifications

One of the interesting things about the new earphones is that they come with MMCX connection. It helps you to easily swap cables on it. RHA has also bundled a 3.5mm wire along with the MMCX connection inside the box. This will help you convert these wireless headphones into wired ones.

The earphones feature 10mm DualCoil drivers. They also come with two independent voice coils. You get a frequency range of 16Hz – 20,000Hz. And when you use the wired connection, these earphones can reproduce frequency of 16Hz – 40,000Hz.

That’s not all, RHA has included three pairs of tuning filters too. You can use these to adjust the sound signature. When listening to hip-hop or rock genre music, you can use the bass filters to improve the lows. Then there are treble filters that can improve the highs too. Connectivity wise, you also have NFC for quick pairing. The headphones support aptX codec too.

RHA T20 Wireless Bluetooth earphones features

The Bluetooth earphones can offer a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge. Charging can be done using USB Type-C port. There is an in-line remote with mic to answer calls, summon the digital assistant and even play/pause/skip tracks. The earphones are also IPX4 certified for splash and sweat resistance.