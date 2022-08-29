Jio to launch 5G connectivity, 5G smartphone at RIL AGM 2022

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will host its 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday. At the event that will kickstart at 2PM today, the company will announce major updates for its investors. In addition to this, it is also expected to announce new consumer centric products and services at the event. Also Read - 5G services to roll out in India by October 12, says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

In the past couple of years, RIL has used its AGM to introduce its 4G service. The company has also announced its feature phones, JioPhone and JioPhone Next, which it developed in collaboration with Google, at the event in the past. This year, the company is like to use the event to announce its 5G-related plans in India.

"We will celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' with a pan India 5G rollout. Jio is committed to offering world-class, affordable 5G and 5G-enabled services. We will provide services, platforms and solutions that will accelerate India's digital revolution, especially in crucial sectors like education, healthcare, agriculture, manufacturing and e-governance," Jio Chairman Akash Ambani had said at the time of conclusion of 5G spectrum auction in India.

RIL AGM 2022: How and when to watch the live event?

The 45th RIL AGM will kickstart at 2PM today and interested people will be able to watch it live at Reliance Updates and Jio‘s official YouTube channels; Reliance Industries Limited and Jio‘s official Facebook pages; and the company’s Flame of truth and Reliance Jio Twitter handles. Additionally, people will also be able to follow the updates live on Reliance Updates’ official Koo channel.

RIL AGM 2022: What to expect from the event?

As mentioned before, 5G is expected to be the highlight of Reliance Industries’ Annual General Meeting today. In the 5G spectrum auction that was held in India last month, Jio acquired 5G acquired 220 units of 700MHz band, 20 units of 800MHz band, 60 units of 1899MHz band, 2440 units of 3300MHz band and 22,000 units for a span of 20 years at a price of Rs 88,078 crore. At its AGM today, the company is likely to announce its 5G plans. It is also likely to unveil its plans of rolling out 5G connectivity in India.

In addition to rolling out 5G network in India, the company is also expected to announce a 5G smartphone for budget buyers in India.