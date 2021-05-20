comscore RIP, Internet Explorer. Microsoft finally pulls the plug on its aging web browser
Microsoft is all set to pull the plug on its aging web browser Internet Explorer after more than 25 years. Yes, finally it is happening.

Internet_Explorer

After more than 25 years, Microsoft is all set to pull the plug on its aging web browser Internet Explorer. Yes, it is finally happening. Microsoft has provided enough time to Windows users to make shift from Internet Explorer to Edge browser in the last few years. Also Read - Microsoft Windows 10X cancelled: Here's what happened

The tech giant has officially confirmed that Internet Explorer will retire next year, 2022, on June 15. While Microsoft is putting the final nail to the coffin now, Internet Explorer has largely remained unused for years, especially after the more advanced browsers were introduced. Also Read - Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map: Did Microsoft tease it in the Xbox Series X trailer in 2020?

Also Read - Have a Dell laptop? Install this patch immediately before hackers attack your device

Microsoft pulls the plug on Internet Explorer

Sean Lyndersay, a Microsoft Edge program manager announced the end of Internet Explorer. He said in an official statement, “We are announcing that the future of Internet Explorer on Windows 10 is in Microsoft Edge.” “The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10,” Lyndersay added.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Long-Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) of Windows 10 will continue to include Internet Explorer for the entire next year, while the consumer versions will end support of the browser. Microsoft doesn’t make it clear whether future Windows version will come packed with IE or not but we believe we could continue to get the Internet Explorer bundled in Windows either till June 2022 or soon after.

Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Edge Kids Mode, Kids Mode, Microsoft Edge Adaptive Notification Requests, Adaptive Notification Requests, Edge, Microsoft

Microsoft Edge replaces

Internet Explorer will be completely replaced by the newest Microsoft Edge in the next year. To ensure a smooth switch from Explorer to Edge, Microsoft created the IE mode for Edge a few months ago. This mode allows a smooth transition for businesses and help them adopt to the new Chromium-based browser. Microsoft promises to support the IE mode in Edge browser until 2029.

The company said in a official statement, “IE mode support follows the lifecycle of Windows client, Server, and IoT releases at least through 2029. Additionally, Microsoft will give one year of notice before retiring the IE mode experience when the time comes.”

To recall, Microsoft ended support for Internet Explorer 11 for the Microsoft Teams web app last year. The company now plans to cut it off from accessing Microsoft 365 services as well but by later this year.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2021 9:26 AM IST
  • Updated Date: May 20, 2021 9:44 AM IST

