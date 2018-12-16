Parrot uses owner’s Amazon Alexa to play music, order watermelon, lightbulbs: Report

Amazon’s voice-activated Echo-series smart speakers seem like a good idea on paper, but the inventors likely didn’t anticipate some of the things that can go wrong with it. Alexa, the voice assistant can do a lot of things, like play music, answer questions related to news, weather, general knowledge, and also let you control your IoT home appliances. However, it has also given some owners sleepless nights when it started laughing creepily, or making statements saying “I see people dying.”

In the latest news, a parrot is causing mischief by using Alexa to order items from Amazon. An African Grey parrot going by the name Rocco who now lives with National Animal Welfare Trust sanctuary worker Marion Wischnewski in Blewbury, Oxfordshire, was rehomed from the sanctuary for use of bad language. While Wischnewski offered shelter to the parrot, she didn’t anticipate that her shopping bills will shoot up after Rocco figured out a way to use Alexa to order things like fruit, lightbulbs, ice cream, and more.

Watch: Amazon Echo Spot First Look

Talking to Daily Mail, Wischnewski mentioned that the African Grey is well known for mimicking speech. After she found out that Rocco is getting mischievous again, she had to constantly check if the parrot has ordered anything.

“I have to check the shopping list when I come in from work and cancel all the items he’s ordered,” she said. Wischnewski also mentioned about times when she reached home to find Rocco playing some romantic music on Alexa-powered device. “He loves to dance and has the sweetest personality,” she told the publication.