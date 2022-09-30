2 / 5

Jawa 42 Bobber Price

The price for the Jawa 42 motorcycle goes up depending on the colour. The Mystic Copper is priced at Rs 2.06 lakh, The Moonstone White is priced at Rs 2.07 lakh and the Jasper Red (dual tone) is priced at Rs 2.09 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). It will be available for test rides and deliveries across Jawa Yezdi dealerships starting early next week.