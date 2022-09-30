Jawa 42 Bobber launched
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles have launched another Factory Custom product - Jawa 42 Bobber. The new Jawa 42 Bobber gets customer treatment from the factory, and it will be available in 3 paint schemes - Moonstone White, Mystic Copper, and dual-tone Jasper Red.
Jawa 42 Bobber Price
The price for the Jawa 42 motorcycle goes up depending on the colour. The Mystic Copper is priced at Rs 2.06 lakh, The Moonstone White is priced at Rs 2.07 lakh and the Jasper Red (dual tone) is priced at Rs 2.09 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). It will be available for test rides and deliveries across Jawa Yezdi dealerships starting early next week.