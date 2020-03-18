comscore Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25 | BGR India
Royole Flexpai 2 to launch on March 25, could feature Snapdragon 865

The Royole Flexpai was supposed to launch at MWC 2020. However, after the event was canceled, the brand will launch the phone next week in China.

The Royole Flexpai was one of the first foldable smartphones in the world. While the device itself was not very popular, it was supposed to get a big upgrade at the MWC 2020 event in Barcelona in February. The event was canceled to avoid a coronavirus outbreak in the region. Now Royole has finally spoken on the Royole Flexpai 2. The launch date of the phone is revealed to be March 25.

Liu Zihong, the CEO of Royole, recently spoke to Chinese media confirming the news. The Royole Flexpai is expected to fix some elements that weren’t perfect with the original phone. It will also likely come with better specifications to make the phone stand up to the competition.

The Royole Flexpai 2 is said to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and an integrated 5G modem. If the phone manages to launch outside of China, it will be the most powerful foldable phone out there right now. We should hear more about the smartphone closer to its launch date. Royole’s original Flexpai wasn’t the best phone when it came to aesthetics. However, the phone did beat heavyweights like the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X to become the first foldable smartphone.

With more folding smartphones coming into the mainstream market, the Royole Flexpai 2 will face some heavy competition. Currently, the phone will compete against the likes of Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X. Then there are clamshell folding devices like the Moto RAZR and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. However, a few new players are expected to drop soon. These include the Huawei Mate XS and the Microsoft Surface Duo. We might even see a Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 later this year.

Royole Flexpai specifications

The original Royole Flexpai features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8150 along with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There are other variants offers 8GB RAM with 256GB or 512GB storage. The phone also supported a proprietary Ro-Charge fast charging technology. This allows the battery on the Royole Flexpai to go from 0 percent to 80 percent in an hour.

  Published Date: March 18, 2020 1:51 PM IST

