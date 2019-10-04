comscore Samsung Galaxy Fold sold out in India in 30 minutes
The Samsung Galaxy Fold is the most premium smartphone in India with a foldable display. When unfolded, the smartphone transforms into a tablet.

  • Published: October 4, 2019 5:41 PM IST
samsung-galaxy-fold-bgr-india-3

Setting a new record in the luxury smartphone segment, Samsung sold a total of 1,600 Galaxy Fold devices in India. These phones were sold in flat 30 minutes after pre-bookings were opened. The consumers who pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy Fold have paid the full amount of Rs 164,999 upfront — another first in the super-premium smartphone segment.

All devices will be delivered to users through a concierge on October 20, along with a dedicated expert on call 24×7. According to IANS sources, the company has now closed the pre-bookings of the Galaxy Fold in India for some time, as the initial stock was limited. Each Galaxy Fold consumer will also get a one-year “Infinity Flex Display Protection”.

Samsung Galaxy Fold: Specifications and features

The Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with dual display. On the outside, you have a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. The second is a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3. Samsung calls it the Infinity Flex display. Under the hood is a 7nm Exynos 9825 SoC (just like Galaxy Note 10+) from Samsung paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

In the photography department, the Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a total of 6 cameras. First, when the phone is folded, you have a 10-megapixel selfie snapper on the outside. At the back, you get a triple camera setup which includes a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with dual aperture, the second is a 12-megapixel sensor with telephoto lens, and third is a 16-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor.

Now, when the smartphone is unfolded, there are two cameras inside, one is a 10-megapixel sensor, whereas the other is an 8-megapixel depth sensor. To keep things ticking, the smartphone has two batteries, and a combined capacity of 4,380mAh. There is support for fast wired charging and wireless charging too.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold
Price 164999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display)
Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera)
Battery 4,380mAh

With inputs from IANS.

