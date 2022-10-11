comscore Meta declared 'terrorist and extremist' organisation in Russia
Russia adds Meta to its 'terrorists and extremists' organisations' list

The order comes months after a Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March.

  • Russia has added Meta to its list of "terrorists and extremists" organisations.
  • The move comes after a Moscow court found Meta guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March.
  • Meta appealed against the ruling but it has held by the court in June this year.
Russia’s financial monitoring agency, Rosfinmonitoring, has added US tech giant Meta Platforms Inc to its list of “terrorists and extremists”, the Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday. Also Read - Meta warns against Android, iOS apps for stealing users' Facebook password

A Moscow court in June rejected an appeal by Meta after it was found guilty of “extremist activity” in Russia in March. In court, Meta’s lawyer at the time said Meta was not carrying out extremist activity and was against Russophobia. Also Read - Instagram Collections: How to save, organise photos and videos

It is worth noting that Russia, earlier this year, restricted access to Meta’s social media platforms, which includes Facebook and Instagram, within its borders. It has also blocked access to micro-blogging platform, Twitter, within its borders in the wake of Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24. Also Read - Facebook updates its app with more customization options, tackles the major issue raised by several users

Russia initially banned Facebook for restricting access to Russian media while Instagram was then targeted after Meta said it would allow social media users in Ukraine to post messages urging violence against Russian President Vladimir Putin and troops Moscow sent there.

Meta subsequently narrowed its guidance to prohibit calls for the death of a head of state and said its guidance should never be interpreted as condoning violence against Russians in general.

— Reuters

  • Published Date: October 11, 2022 8:21 PM IST
