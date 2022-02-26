comscore Russia-Ukraine War: Russia partially restricts Facebook access in the country
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia partially restricts access to Facebook

Russia's communications regulator accused Facebook of violating "fundamental human rights" by restricting the accounts of these Russian media outlets.

The Russian authorities have announced to partially restrict Facebook in the country. This news comes after the social media platform reportedly restricted the accounts of four Russian media outlets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s communications regulator accused Facebook of violating “fundamental human rights” by restricting the accounts of these Russian media outlets. Also Read - Ukraine tech minister appeals to Tim Cook to block App Store access in Russia

As per the statement by Russia’s tech and communications regulator, “On February 24, Roskomnadzor sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms, Inc. remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media and explain the reason for their introduction. The owners of the social network ignored the requirements of Roskomnadzor.” Also Read - Tech companies including Apple, Facebook, Uber respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

It further added, “On February 24, Roskomnadzor sent requests to the administration of Meta Platforms, Inc. [to] remove the restrictions imposed by the social network Facebook on Russian media and explain the reason for their introduction.” Also Read - Ukraine crisis: Chipmakers anticipate limited impact on chip shortage

In response to Roskomnadzor’s statement, Meta’s president of global affairs, Nick Clegg, tweeted that the social media platform has refused to comply with the Russian government’s request “to stop fact-checking and labeling of content posted on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organizations.”

Clegg adds that as a result of their actions, Russia has decided to restrict the use of its services in the country.

For the unversed, Facebook has set up a “Special Operations Center” that comprises experts (including native speakers) to respond in real-time and “closely monitor the situation” and act as soon as possible.

Additionally, Facebook has also introduced a “lock profile” tool for users in Ukraine. It is “a one-click tool for people in Ukraine to lock down their account by quickly applying existing privacy settings and new features. When their profile is locked, people who aren’t their friends can’t download or share their profile photo or see posts on their timeline.”

  • Published Date: February 26, 2022 11:28 AM IST

Best Sellers