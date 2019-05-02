comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Russia passes a law to cut its internet off from the rest of the world
News

Russia passes a law to cut its internet off from the rest of the world

News

It is worth noting that that the special equipment fir Runet will be given to ISPs from Russia and the entire thing will cost about 20.8 billion rubles or about $320 million.

  • Updated: May 2, 2019 8:51 PM IST
Internet cables connection

Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia has just signed the sovereign “Runet” law which will allow the country to disconnect itself from the rest of the internet in a few years. According to the law that will come in effect starting from November 2019, Russia wants to “maintain the stability” of its local internet and internet-related services in case foreign countries like the United States of America decide to cut off internet access to the country. The information reveals that the entire plan will take a few years for full implementation as telecom operators in the country will be mandated to follow this law starting from 2021.

According to a report by ZDNet, to implement the law, Russia will build its own Domain Name System (DNS) while supplying Internet Service Providers (ISPs) with special equipment. It is worth noting that that the special equipment will be given to ISPs from the state and the entire thing will cost about 20.8 billion rubles or about $320 million. The report clarifies that the equipment will ensure that the Roskomnadzor, the communications regulator in Russia will be able to direct all the traffic with the help of local Russian exchange points.

Watch: Android Q First Look

The rerouting will only take place when the government thinks that the Runet is under threat. The entire thing sounds all good but one concerning point the report noted is that this will also allow Roskomnadzor to block any unwanted content from the internet with great ease. The centralized process will no longer require the regulator to wait for the ISPs to comply with the blacklist.

Russia bans Google's IP addresses to block Telegram

Also Read

Russia bans Google's IP addresses to block Telegram

In fact, the ISPs using the special equipment provided by Roskomnadzor will no longer be responsible for blocking the banned content. However, this will only work when Runet is under threat. The report also stated that ISPs will also be asked to avoid directing “certain traffic through” the hardware provided by Roskomnadzor. This traffic is be determined by a cabinet of ministers”. Even though the government has denied that this is part of its plan to crack down on internet freedom but people are not buying it. This was demonstrated by a recent poll where only 23 percent Russians supported the move as part of a recent poll.

  • Published Date: May 2, 2019 8:49 PM IST
  • Updated Date: May 2, 2019 8:51 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, A30 prices slashed
Deals
Samsung Galaxy A10, A20, A30 prices slashed
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

Motorola may launch its Moto One Vision in Brazil on May 15

News

Motorola may launch its Moto One Vision in Brazil on May 15

Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report

News

Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Infinix Smart 3 first impressions

Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

Motorola may launch its Moto One Vision in Brazil on May 15

Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law

News

Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law
Facebook will become digital heritage for dead

News

Facebook will become digital heritage for dead
Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA

News

Wireless broadband subscriber base touches 532 mn in Feb: ICRA
Internet Explorer: A zero-day security vulnerability allows hackers to steal files from Windows

News

Internet Explorer: A zero-day security vulnerability allows hackers to steal files from Windows
Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM

News

Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM

हिंदी समाचार

एक झटके में आउट ऑफ स्टॉक हुआ पहला फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Royole FlexPai

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Bursts: सैमसंग के लिए आई बुरी खबर, यूजर का दावा - अचानक जलने लगा मेज पर रखा Galaxy S10 5G स्मार्टफोन

Samsung Galaxy A Series के तीन स्मार्टफोन हुए सस्ते, जानें नए दाम

अब Airtel के प्रीपेड ग्राहकों को भी मिलेगी फ्री Amazon Prime मेंबरशिप, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट

Huawei Overtakes Apple : स्मार्टफोन बिक्री के मामले में Huawei ने Apple को पीछे छोड़ा, दूसरे स्थान पर किया कब्जा

News

Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law
News
Russia to cut its internet off from the rest of the world with new law
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked

News

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro full features, specifications leaked
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in May 2019
Motorola may launch its Moto One Vision in Brazil on May 15

News

Motorola may launch its Moto One Vision in Brazil on May 15
Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report

News

Windows 7 users are not upgrading to Windows 10: Report