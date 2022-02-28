Russia-Ukraine war: Twitter says it is restricted for some users in Russia

Twitter has been restricted for some users in Russia amid the ongoing war. The microblogging site revealed some details related to the matter via an official tweet on Saturday. Twitter is currently working to keep “service safe and accessible”. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine war: A look at Russia’s restrictions on social media access in the country

The social media platform said in an official statement, “we’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible”. Also Read - Twitter tips: How to add content warning on multimedia tweets

The Internet blockage observatory NetBlocks also reported that the microblogging site has been restricted on leading networks in Russia. A Reuters report stated that Twitter is running slow in Moscow and that tweets are not loading for some users. Also Read - BJP Chief JP Nadda's Twitter account hacked briefly, asks donations for Russia

We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 26, 2022

Over the last few days, Russia has been trying to introduce tighter control over the internet and big tech companies like Meta, Twitter, among others. A day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Moscow was said to be partially limiting access to Facebook for “censoring” Russian media.

The latest reports reveal that Meta has restricted some accounts in Ukraine including some Russian state media organizations at the request of the Ukrainian government.

Commenting on the matter, Meta’s head of global affairs Nick Clegg said, “the Ukrainians have also suggested that we remove access to Facebook and Instagram in Russia. However, people in Russia are using FB and IG to protest and organize against the war and as a source of independent information”.