The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch event is set for August 7 in New York. At the event, Samsung is likely to launch two smartphones – the compact Galaxy Note 10 and a big, powerful Galaxy Note 10+. Since the inception of Note-series, the S Pen stylus has been the USP. Now, if we reports are to be believed, the S Pen is getting new features. Here is what we know so far.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 S Pen features (rumored)

With the Galaxy Note 9, Samsung added Bluetooth functionality to the S Pen stylus. This allows you to use it as a media controller to play / pause songs and videos, click photos, switch cameras and more. The S Pen also lets you control PowerPoint slides during media presentation. Now, a report on Android Headlines hints at camera zoom functions coming to the Galaxy Note 10 S Pen stylus.

The S Pen button will play a key role here. To zoom in, you will need to hold the button down and use motion gesture in air clockwise. And to zoom out, you will need to draw it anti-clockwise. To completely zoom out, you will need to let go the button. Do note, this is just the rumored functionality, and more details will be clarified once the official announcement is made.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ (expected specifications)

The Note 10 will be a compact model with smaller FHD+ screen, whereas the Plus model with come with a bigger 6.8-inch QHD+ screen. Also, the Note 10 will reportedly come with triple rear cameras, whereas the Note 10+ will feature an additional ToF sensor.

As previously reported, both the devices will be powered by a Snapdragon 855 or Exynos 9825 SoC. The Note 10+ base model could start at 12GB with 256GB storage, and go up to 1TB. A 4,300mAh battery with 45W fast charging solution is also likely to be in tow.

