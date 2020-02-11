comscore Google to tell if your passwords have been hacked | BGR India
Safer Internet Day: Google to tell if your passwords have been hacked

The search giant has announced password checkup service as a way to combat unsafe password use on Safer Internet Day.

  • Published: February 11, 2020 2:41 PM IST
Google Password Checkup Main

On Safer Internet Day, Google wants to help you know if any of your password has been hacked. The search giant is marking this day by sharing a password checkup tool. The service will help users to test how strong or weak their passwords are using a variety of parameters. It has been reportedly proven that most internet users stick to unsafe passwords. The UK’s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) released a report last year that said 123456 was the most widely used password.

Google wants to help users get rid of using these easy to crack passwords. The Password checkup tool from the search giant will tell three things about your password. The first being whether any of your password or passwords have been compromised or hacked. The second is the number of reused passwords and thirdly, a look at accounts linked to Google that have weak passwords. The Safer Internet Day is being observed every year on February 11. The search giant tweeted its Password Checkup service to mark the day.

“What’s safer than #SaferInternetDay? $@feR int3rn3t D@y,” the company said in its tweet. The tweet was accompanied by the password checkup service. It can be accessed by visiting passwords.google.com. “#PehleSafety phir baaki sab,” Google India added in its tweet.

When you visit Google’s Password Checkup service, the tool lists the number of websites and apps that are connected to a particular Google account. At this screen, you get the option to either change or edit passwords for each app and connected website. You also get an option to delete passwords for the same. When you click on the “Delete” button, you get a prompt asking for user’s confirmation. “Are you sure you want to delete your [app name] password from your Google Account? Google will no longer be able to help you sign in,” the search giant says.

Google Chrome will soon ban MP3 and APK downloads: Here’s why

Also Read

Google Chrome will soon ban MP3 and APK downloads: Here’s why

This tool is really useful if you use Google sign-in option for websites and applications. There are a number of websites which login users through their Google Account without asking for permission. This tool will help you get rid of those services in a simple and easy manner. On Safer Internet Day, it only makes sense to take a pledge to not use the same password across services.

  • Published Date: February 11, 2020 2:41 PM IST

