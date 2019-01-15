comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Sake Dean Mahomed, an Anglo-Indian entrepreneur author, celebrated in the latest Google Doodle
News

Sake Dean Mahomed, an Anglo-Indian entrepreneur author, celebrated in the latest Google Doodle

News

In 1822, King George IV appointed Mahomed as his personal ‘shampooing surgeon’ which propelled his business.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 8:54 AM IST
Google Doodle celebrating-sake-dean-mahomed

Image credit: Google

Google is celebrating the life of Anglo-Indian author Sake Dean Mahomed with the help of a doodle. According to an in-depth page on the details about the life of Mahomed, he was an entrepreneur and author who rose to fame by cultivating cultural connections between India and England. He became the first Indian to publish a book in the English language on this day back in 1794. After publishing the first book in English, Mahomed also became the first to open the first Indian restaurant in England. The restaurant paved the way for Indian cuisine to gradually become one of the “most popular cuisines” in Great Britain.

Diving into details about the number of places Mahomed opened in England, he opened the Hindostanee Coffee House in London, the first Indian restaurant in Great Britain, and later a spa in Brighton that earned the name “The Shampooing Surgeon of Brighton”. The place gained a lot of praise at the time, but Mahomed was forced to close the place in 1812. After the closing, Mahomed opened the spa under the name “Mahomed’s Baths” while offering “luxurious herbal steam baths”.

Watch: Honor View20 First Look

According to the Google Doodle page, he combined the herbal steam batch along with therapeutic massage and called the practice “shampooing”. The book that he published included “the therapeutic benefits” the shampooing along with “testimonials from his patients”. The page also added that in 1822, King George IV appointed Mahomed “as his personal ‘shampooing surgeon’ which propelled his business.

Happy New Year: Google kicks off 2019 with an animated doodle

Also Read

Happy New Year: Google kicks off 2019 with an animated doodle

The doodle page also indicates the countries where doodle is visible. Taking a closer look at the map, users opening the Google Search page in India, United Kingdom, China, Sweden, Vietnam, United States and parts of South America are visited by the doodle. The doodle itself includes a shampoo bottle with Mahomed’s portrait along with a number of herbs referring to his “Shampooing”.

  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 8:54 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola
thumb-img
News
Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y91 listed on Vivo India s online store
thumb-img
News
Airtel launches special streaming content, VR kiosks for Kumbh Mela

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Sake Dean Mahomed, an Anglo-Indian entrepreneur author, celebrated in the latest Google Doodle

News

Sake Dean Mahomed, an Anglo-Indian entrepreneur author, celebrated in the latest Google Doodle
Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing

News

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing
Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999

News

Noise Shots X3 Bass AirPods alternatives to launch in India for Rs 3,999
Google kills off Chromecast Audio as the world moves away from 3.5mm jack

News

Google kills off Chromecast Audio as the world moves away from 3.5mm jack
Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status

News

Google Play Store now displays your phone's storage status

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने किया दावा, 15 दिनों में बेचेंगे रेडमी नोट 7 प्रो के 10 लाख स्मार्टफोन

Itel ने भारत में 3 कैमरों के साथ 5 हजार में लॉन्च किया A44 Air Android Go स्मार्टफोन

शाओमी Mi TV 4X Pro 55-इंच और Mi TV 4A Pro 43-इंच आज यहां होंगे सेल के लिए उपलब्ध

Honor 10 Lite आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें लाइव इवेंट

हुवावे Y9 (2019) आज से अमेजन इंडिया पर खरीद के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end
News
Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end
Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today

News

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch to go on sale on Flipkart today
Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India

News

Huami Amazfit Verge launched in India
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

News

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola
Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more

News

Honor 10 Lite India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price and more