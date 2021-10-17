Salman Khan reveals to launch his NFT collection with BollyCoin

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan announces to launch his NFT collection with BollyCoin. Following in the footsteps of megastar Amitabh Bachchan who took the decision to launch his non-fungible token (NFT) collection, Khan has announced the launch of his NFT collection on social media. Also Read - Short video app Chingari launches its first NFT marketplace, social token

Salman took to Instagram on Wednesday where he made the announcement of the launch of his own collection of NFTs that will be available on BollyCoin.

BollyCoin is a dedicated, Bollywood-themed NFT started by filmmaker-actor Atul Agnihotri. It allows fans to invest in clips and stills from films, iconic dialogues, posters, unseen footage, and social media content and merchandise from film personalities.

Salman shared a set of pictures of himself on Instagram and wrote: “Aa raha hoon main, NFTs leke (I am coming with NFTs). Salman Khan Static NFTs coming on @bollycoin. Stay tuned, bhai log! www.bollycoin.com#BollyCoin #NFTs #ComingSoon.”

Hype comes and goes, fundamentals stay. We're looking for people that resonate with our intentions and vision for #BollyCoin to be a part of the community for the long term Here’s a medium article outlining the fundamental thought process behind BollyCoin https://t.co/DQmDaU4sNT — BollyCoin (@bollycoin) October 16, 2021

According to bollycoin.com, the platform has partnered with prominent production houses such as Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Productions, Sohail Khan Productions, and Reel Life Productions.

Going by the website of BollyCoin, it states that the presale and auction will go live from October 2021.

