Samsung planning to add S Pen slot to its future Galaxy Z Fold phones: Report

South Korean tech giant Samsung in August launched the Galaxy Z Fold4 with support for the S Pen without any S Pen slot and now a new report has claimed that the company’s future foldable smartphone will have a dedicated stylus slot. Samsung had initially planned to have a designated slot for the S Pen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and also wanted more high-end camera modules on the Fold4 but these plans were scrapped due to weight and thickness limitations. Also Read - All 5G-enabled smartphones to run on Airtel 5G Plus soon, says CEO Gopal Vittal

According to TheElec, during a meeting conducted by Samsung MX recently, parts suppliers were informed that the foldable smartphone market is expected witness an annual growth rate of up to 80 percent by 2025. Meanwhile, the company also expects tech giant Apple to join the foldable space in 2024. Also Read - How to disable, delete Samsung Pay on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone

The global foldable smartphone market will grow 73 percent this year from 9 million units last year to 16 million units, according to Counterpoint Research’s latest Foldable Smartphone Forecast. The strong growth defies current economic headwinds as the premium market shows resilience and steady demand. Counterpoint forecasts strong growth through next year too, with foldables expected to grow to 26 million units in 2023. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Series gets Android 13-based One UI 5 update: Check its top features here

During H1 2022, Samsung enjoyed dominant market share of foldables, accounting for 62% of the market according to Counterpoint’s Foldable Smartphone Tracker, June 2022; Huawei and OPPO came in a distant second and third.

Commenting on Samsung’s performance, Senior Analyst Jene Park said, “Samsung has led the market since the beginning, and we think its dominance will continue for some time. Huawei, OPPO, Xiaomi and vivo are all introducing new foldables but they are mostly limited to the Chinese market. Motorola may be the only contender in markets like the USA for now.”

Currently, Galaxy Z Fold4 is the most well-known foldable smartphone in the market. The Galaxy Z Fold4 gets Flex mode. It is the first device to ship with Android 12L, a special version of Android created by Google for large-screen experiences, including foldables.

For multitasking, the new Taskbar provides a layout similar to your PC, offering access to recent apps. Multitasking is also boosted with the help of new swipe gestures. Instantly switch full-screen apps to pop-up windows or split your screen in half for more ways to multitask.

The phone gets a 7.6-inch Main Screen with a brighter screen, a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate[20], and a less visible Under Display Camera (UDC) featuring a new scatter-type sub-pixel arrangement.