Samsung's 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel for laptops to enter mass production in mid-February

The first laptops with Samsung's 4K OLED panel could launch in the second quarter of 2019.

  • Updated: January 23, 2019 3:38 PM IST
Samsung was rumored to launch the world’s first laptop with a 4K OLED display at CES 2019 early this month. However, the Korean giant did not make any announcement at the event. Now, Samsung Display, the display division of the Korean company has announced that it has successfully made the world’s first 15.6-inch 4K UHD OLED panel for laptops. It will be supplying this panel to leading manufacturers of premium notebooks. Samsung is leading supplier of OLED panels for smartphones and is now ready to expand its footprint to laptop space as well.

The Korean electronics company has announced that this OLED panel will enter production next month. The OLED display technology offers significant benefits over LCD panels and is being touted as a great fit for premium laptop design. Samsung says that this OLED panel for laptops meets the VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black specifications and offers extreme color accuracy and full HDR compatibility. The new 4K OLED panel for laptops has a brightness level ranging from 0.0005 to 600 nits and has a dynamic contrast ratio of 1,20,000:1. One of the biggest advantage moving to OLED will come in the form of deeper back and brighter whites when compared to LCD display.

Samsung announces new ultra-slim 20MP camera sensor for 'punch hole' or 'Infinity-O' displays

Samsung announces new ultra-slim 20MP camera sensor for 'punch hole' or 'Infinity-O' displays

Samsung also confirms that the spectrum of 3.4 million colors is double that of similarly sized LCD panel and they meet the DCI-P3 color standard, which is suited for video streaming. In comparison with LCD panels, Samsung says its 4K OLED panel has a 1.7 times higher color volume, leading to improved clarity while viewing the display outside.

Watch: Microsoft Surface Go First Look

Samsung has not revealed which OEMs will use this new 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel on their laptops. However, it is likely that HP, Lenovo and Dell will be among the first set of brands to introduce laptops with OLED panels from Samsung. The mass production of these laptop panels are expected to begin by mid-February and it will take couple of months before we see the panel on a real device. There is a possibility that the first 15.6-inch 4K OLED laptop with Samsung panel will arrive towards the end of second quarter or the start of third quarter.

  • Published Date: January 23, 2019 3:38 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 23, 2019 3:38 PM IST

Samsung's 15.6-inch 4K OLED panel for laptops to enter mass production in mid-February

