Samsung has revealed in the past that the brand wants to produce a 600-megapixel sensor. This sensor will be theoretically able to capture more details than what the human eye can capture. The brand seems to be inching closer to that target. Samsung is currently developing a 250-megapixel sensor. As per a new report by GSMarena, sources have claimed that the company is working on a 250-megapixel sensor that will be up to an inch-wide diagonally. Comparatively, the 108-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S20 Ultra is 1/1.33-inch wide.

Samsung’s 150MP sensor is ready

Further, the report also states that the company is done with research and development of its upcoming 150-megapixel sensor. We might see this new sensor in phones Samsung launches in the second half of the year. This likely points to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 or the Galaxy Fold 2, rumored to launch in August 2020. Another recent leak, however, suggested that the Galaxy Fold 2 would feature a 64-megapixel sensor amid a triple camera setup on the rear.

If that is true, we might see the 150-megapixel Samsung sensor on the Galaxy Note 20. The new Note series device is also expected to come with a new flagship chipset from the company. This is the Exynos 992 SoC, built with a 6nm process instead of the 7nm process used in the Exynos 990 from the Galaxy S20 series.

Galaxy Note 20, Fold 2 could launch in August 2020

In other news, Samsung recently confirmed the launch windows for the upcoming Galaxy Note 20 and Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones. The confirmation came via Samsung’s mixed Q1 2020 earnings call with analysts and investors. It seems that despite the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Samsung has no plans to alter the launch roadmap for its upcoming smartphones.

We could see both the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 and the Galaxy Fold 2 launch in August 2020. Without the pandemic, two separate events would have brought the brand more media coverage and momentum. However, with the global scenario that is very likely to stretch into August, the brand might have to settle for one online-only event.