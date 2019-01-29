Samsung 15W wireless charger pad spotted on FCC; expected launch with Galaxy S10

Samsung might be ready with another wireless charging pad of its own – the Galaxy S10 wireless charger. The most recent wireless charger by Samsung was launched alongside the Galaxy Note 9, last year in August. Now it seems the second wireless charging pad is on its way with the 15W power output Qi wireless specifications, and it has been certified by the FCC in the US.

Samsung’s new wireless charger, listed by FCC, carries model number EP-P5200. It is likely to come with USB-C type input for power, and the wireless charging pad itself outputs 15 Watts. Other than that the wired adapter is expected to support up to 40W of power input – 4A at 10V, which could be a major improvement over the currently supported 25W. This new Wireless charger is expected to be a stand-alone variant and hence may only charge the smartphone unlike the Samsung Wireless charger duo, which can simultaneously power a smartphone and a smartwatch.

Samsung has already sent out official press invites to media with a little teaser of the upcoming smartphone. The Galaxy S10-series flagship smartphones will be unveiled on February 20 at an event in San Francisco. The Galaxy S10 E, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+ are expected to be among the first smartphones to go on sale with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset in the US. Other regions will get variants with Samsung’s Exynos 9820 SoC under the hood.

According to previous leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S10 is expected to come with 6.1-inch S-AMOLED display with a punch-hole to house dual selfie cameras. On the rear, it is likely to feature a triple camera module. The handset is heavily pegged to arrive with an in-screen fingerprint scanner.

As far as storage is concerned, the Galaxy S10 may offer up to 256GB of internal storage. Making sure everything ticks will be a 3,500mAh battery. It is speculated that the company will also unleash an advanced 5G edition of the Galaxy S10+.