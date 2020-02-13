comscore Samsung 25W power bank and 45W car charger launched | BGR India
Samsung 25W power bank and 45W car charger launched along with S20 series

The new Samsung power bank comes with 10,000mAh capacity while the car charger can pump power at 45W. These new accessories will ensure that buyers will not have to hunt for quality add-ons for their new smartphone.

  • Published: February 13, 2020 1:18 PM IST
Samsung Mobile has just launched its latest smartphone accessories in the market. These new accessories include a new fast-charging power bank and a fast charging car charger. The company launched these new accessories along with its much anticipated Samsung Galaxy S20 series and the Galaxy Z Flip. Samsung wants to present a proper set in case new Galaxy S20 series buyers want first-party accessories. These new accessories will ensure that buyers will not have to hunt for quality add-ons for their new smartphone. The new power banks come with 10,000mAh capacity while the car charger can pump power at 45W.

Samsung launches new power bank and car charger; details

Inspecting the new accessories, it is interesting to note that Samsung has launched two types of power banks. The first one features an integrated Qi wireless charging pad. This means users can put their wireless charging-capable devices on the top of the power bank. It also offers wireless charging speeds of up to 7.5W along with two Type-C USB ports. These ports can provide an output of up to 25W with the help of the USB Power Delivery protocol. Moving to the second variant of the power bank, we will get a USB Type-A port instead of Type-C ports. This variant will offer 25W output per port.

Samsung has priced the wireless charging capable power bank at $80. There are no pricing details about the regular power bank. Both the power banks are likely to go on sale along with the S20 lineup in March 2020. Talking about the new car charger, we get two ports, one Type-C and second Type-A port. The Type-C port can push out power at 45W while the Type-A port can push power at 15W.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is official with 120Hz display, 5G support: Check price, key specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is official with 120Hz display, 5G support: Check price, key specifications

In addition, Samsung also reminded that only Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G and Galaxy Note 10+ come with 45W charging. Galaxy S20 Ultra or Note 10+ will also need 5A cable to get maximum charging speeds with the car charger. Otherwise, they will be stuck with slower charging speeds. Similar to the regular power bank, there are no pricing details available for the car charger.

  • Published Date: February 13, 2020 1:18 PM IST

