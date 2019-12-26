comscore Samsung power bank with 25W output gets FCC certification | BGR India
Samsung power bank with 25W output, wireless charging spotted online

An upcoming power bank by Samsung was spotted with 25W power output and wireless charging support

  • Published: December 26, 2019 1:20 PM IST
Samsung Power Bank

CES 2020 is just a couple of weeks away and we expect many brands to reveal a lot of interesting items. One of these brands is Samsung. The Korean company is expected to offer a sneak peak at its new AI project called Neon. Now, it is revealed that the brand is also going to launch a new wireless power bank at the event. The device is set to be launched alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in the next few weeks.

Samsung Power Bank features

The upcoming Samsung power bank recently got FCC certification. The certification reveals the model number (EB-U3300). The documents also state that the Power Bank supports up to 25W power output. The device will also have a wireless charging output on one of its faces. You can use this to wirelessly charge your smartphone, smartwatch, or wireless earphones.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Watch LTE Review

The Samsung EB-U3300 power bank will support three modes of wireless charging. These are 2.5W, 5W and 7.5W. However, the company hasn’t added support for 15W wireless charging which is supported by both Galaxy Note 10 devices. A major restriction is that the power bank apparently only has a 5,000mAh capacity. This is too less for 2019 standards.

The device has also been certified by SafetyKorea. An image was also uploaded. The image shows a dark grey power bank with two USB-C ports, a power button, and status LED lights. The power bank will be compatible with all Samsung smartphones in the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note series released after 2014. The device will also likely be compatible with the Galaxy Buds, the upcoming Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Watch, Watch Active, Watch Active 2, Gear S2 and Gear S3.

Apart from these smartphones, the Samsung power bank will also soon reveal the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus and Galaxy Fold 2. These devices will be revealed at the 2020 Galaxy Unpacked event in New York before MWC 2020.

  • Published Date: December 26, 2019 1:20 PM IST

