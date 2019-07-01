Samsung demonstrates 45W fast charging at MWC Shanghai

Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ next month. According to CNET, the Korean company plans to launch the device in New York on August 7. The Galaxy Note 10 series is expected to be a major change from last year’s model. It will borrow the Infinity-O display design seen on the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy Note 10 is also tipped to bring a new feature as the first for Galaxy flagship. The device is tipped to debut with 45W fast charge technology, which will be the fastest charging solution on any Samsung smartphone.

MWC 2019 Shanghai: Samsung shows 45W fast charging solution

While 45W fast charge for Galaxy Note 10 has been rumored, the company has now demonstrated the tech for the first time. At MWC 2019 Shanghai, Samsung showed its 45W fast charge USB PD design. This wired charging would be faster than Huawei’s 40W solution for Mate 20 Pro and P30 Pro smartphones. However, it will be slower than the 50W Super VOOC fast charge offered by Oppo. The Galaxy S10 5G comes with 25W fast charging and supports USB Power Delivery 3.0.

The introduction of 45W fast charge solution should alone make Galaxy Note 10 a better prospect for consumers. For instance, Huawei’s P30 Pro, which has a 4,200mAh battery, not only lasts longer, but also charges rapidly. The Galaxy S10+, on the other hand, packs a 4,100mAh battery, but relies on a 15W fast charger. Since the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, Samsung has taken a conservative approach towards batteries on its smartphones. With 45W fast charger, Samsung can finally take on Chinese smartphone makers.

The details of Samsung’s 45W fast charging solution were first shared by a digital blogger on Weibo. MyDrivers spotted the post, which the design of the IC and power controller chips. Samsung has released two USB Type-C power controller chips so far. The chips with model numbers SE8A and MM101 support 100W charging power. It complies with the latest USB Power Delivery 3.0 standard. It is not clear whether Galaxy Note 10 will indeed debut with 45W fast charging support.

There have been reports that Samsung is planning to rebrand Galaxy A90 as Galaxy R series and offer 45W charging support. We might see Samsung offer 25W fast charging on the Galaxy Note 10 while Galaxy Note 10+ offer faster 45W charging. Samsung is looking for ways to get more competitive against Apple, Huawei and OnePlus in the premium segment. The one way where it can leapfrog is by offering larger battery and faster charging solution.

