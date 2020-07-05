comscore Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Tab S7 tablet | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Tab S7 tablet
News

Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Tab S7 tablet

News

New details suggest the tablet could offer 5G connectivity and launch in the coming weeks.

  • Published: July 5, 2020 3:17 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 main

Photo: Pigtou

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet details have been leaked. And unlike most times, the information comes via the company itself. The South Korean brand accidentally posted details of the tablet on its website. And before it was taken down, people managed to find the product details for the upcoming device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M41 spotted online with massive 6,800mAh battery

And with the model number of the Tab S7, we’re expecting the tablet to launch sooner than later. Guys at GSMarena cross-checked the tablet’s model number with one of the device spotted on Geekbench tests recently. And voila, the details matched, giving us a closer look at what the Galaxy Tab S7 will offer. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with upcoming 5G Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The tablet is likely come with Super AMOLED display with size between 11 to 12-inch and slim bezels. As always, the device will be compatible with S Pen stylus, and come with rear and front cameras. It is possible that Samsung could launch the Tab S7 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in the coming weeks. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S8 series gets a new software update with June 2020 security patch

With the latest chipset under the hood and 5G connectivity on offer, the Tab S7 will compete with Apple iPad series. Android tablets haven’t been as popular as the ones from Apple. But Samsung continues to try its luck with premium tablets for consumers. The bump in hardware could invariably result in a higher price tag for the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy S8 gets new update

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone users. The update brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patch for the devices. The latest Galaxy S8 and S8+ update bumps up the software build version to G950FXXU9DTF1 and G955FXXU9DTF1 respectively. However, its size and model number may vary depending on the region. The new software is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device. the June 2020 security update fixes a host of vulnerabilities. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 5, 2020 3:17 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Redmi Note 9 Pro update brings June security patch
News
Redmi Note 9 Pro update brings June security patch
Snap Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 launched in India

News

Snap Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet leaked on company website

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet leaked on company website

Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Asus rolls out third Android beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1: Check details

News

Asus rolls out third Android beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1: Check details

Most Popular

Wings Powerpods review: True wireless earbuds with power bank

Creative Outlier Air Review

Huami Amazfit BIP S Review

Jabra Elite Active 75t Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom First Impressions

Redmi Note 9 Pro update brings June security patch

Snap Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet leaked on company website

Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

Asus rolls out third Android beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1: Check details

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt

BGR Talks: C Manmohan - POCO India

BGR Talks: CEO, Digital Publishing at Zee Group, Rohit Chadda

Xiaomi Mi TV prepares for new competition in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet leaked on company website

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet leaked on company website
Asus rolls out third Android beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1: Check details

News

Asus rolls out third Android beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1: Check details
Samsung Galaxy M41 spotted with massive 6,800mAh battery

News

Samsung Galaxy M41 spotted with massive 6,800mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update

News

Samsung Galaxy A50s gets a new software update
Best phone with Headphone Jack

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M41 फोन 6,800mAh बैटरी के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

PUBG Mobile में न्यू अपडेट 0.19.0 Livik map के साथ 7 जुलाई को आएगी

Sony PlayStation 5 पेज Flipkart और Amazon India पर हुआ लाइव

PUBG Mobile ने Yamaha को बनाया पार्टनर, अब गेम में मिलेगी बाइक स्किन

3 कैमरे वाले Realme C3 को June 2020 सिक्योरिटी पैच के साथ मिला न्यू अपडेट

Latest Videos

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India

News

5 smart wearables with dedicated SpO2 monitor you can buy in India
Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new

Features

Android 11 Beta: Here is everything new
Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner

Features

Alternatives to banned Chinese apps including TikTok, ShareIt, UC Browser, CamScanner
BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

Features

BGR Talks: C Manmohan, General Manager - POCO India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro update brings June security patch
News
Redmi Note 9 Pro update brings June security patch
Snap Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 launched in India

News

Snap Spectacles 2, Spectacles 3 launched in India
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet leaked on company website

News

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet leaked on company website
Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch

News

Oppo Reno 3 update rolling out with July 2020 security patch
Asus rolls out third Android beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1: Check details

News

Asus rolls out third Android beta update for Zenfone Max Pro M1: Check details

new arrivals in india

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

16,999

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,499

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers