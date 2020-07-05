Samsung accidentally leaks Galaxy Tab S7 tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 tablet details have been leaked. And unlike most times, the information comes via the company itself. The South Korean brand accidentally posted details of the tablet on its website. And before it was taken down, people managed to find the product details for the upcoming device. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy M41 spotted online with massive 6,800mAh battery

And with the model number of the Tab S7, we're expecting the tablet to launch sooner than later. Guys at GSMarena cross-checked the tablet's model number with one of the device spotted on Geekbench tests recently. And voila, the details matched, giving us a closer look at what the Galaxy Tab S7 will offer.

The Galaxy Tab S7 will come with upcoming 5G Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset. The tablet is likely come with Super AMOLED display with size between 11 to 12-inch and slim bezels. As always, the device will be compatible with S Pen stylus, and come with rear and front cameras. It is possible that Samsung could launch the Tab S7 alongside the Galaxy Note 20 in the coming weeks.

With the latest chipset under the hood and 5G connectivity on offer, the Tab S7 will compete with Apple iPad series. Android tablets haven’t been as popular as the ones from Apple. But Samsung continues to try its luck with premium tablets for consumers. The bump in hardware could invariably result in a higher price tag for the tablet.

Samsung Galaxy S8 gets new update

Samsung is rolling out a new software update for the Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphone users. The update brings the month-old June 2020 Android security patch for the devices. The latest Galaxy S8 and S8+ update bumps up the software build version to G950FXXU9DTF1 and G955FXXU9DTF1 respectively. However, its size and model number may vary depending on the region. The new software is based on the dated Android 9 Pie OS and brings security enhancements to the device. the June 2020 security update fixes a host of vulnerabilities. One of the exploits could have enabled a local malicious application to bypass the operating system protections that separate application data files.