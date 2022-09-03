Samsung has come forward and acknowledged a data breach that has led to a leak in customer data. A cybersecurity incident happened earlier this year in July 2022 and this has put some personal data of Samsung users at risk. Personal information such as names, date of birth, and more. However, other sensitive data such as credit card and debit card information has not been affected. Samsung claims that it has taken the required steps in order to safeguard the affected users. The South Korean tech giant has also released information about the issue on a public platform. Also Read - Latest WhatsApp beta brings voice call support to Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 5: Reports

In a blog, the company said, “At Samsung, security is a top priority. We recently discovered a cybersecurity incident that affected some customer information. In late July 2022, an unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems. On or around August 4, 2022, we determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected.” Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ will have the same design as the Galaxy S22

Samsung claims to have taken actions to secure the affected systems. The company has also engaged a cybersecurity firm to investigate the matter and is coordinating with law enforcement. The customers in US seem to be impacted by this data breach. Samsung has assured that the issue did not impact Social Security numbers or credit and debit card numbers, but in some cases, may have affected information such as name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information. The information affected for each relevant customer may vary. Samsung is notifying customers to make them aware of this matter. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A04 Core, M04 emerge on India's BIS certification confirming an imminent launch

Samsung has communicated directly with certain customers that they identified as affected by this issue to make them aware of the matter. The investigation about the data breach is still ongoing and the company might release further communications to users who are affected by the breach.