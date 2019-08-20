comscore Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in premium phone segment
Samsung aims to capture 65% market share in the premium smartphone segment

Samsung said that it is aiming to capture 65 percent market share by the year-end. It was recently reported that in the first half of 2019, Samsung clocked 63 percent market share in the premium phone segment.

  Published: August 20, 2019 5:02 PM IST
Samsung today launched its latest Galaxy Note 10 flagship series in India. At the launch event, the company said that it is aiming to capture 65 percent premium market share by the year-end. It was recently reported that in the first half of 2019, Samsung clocked 63 percent market share in the premium phone segment.

“We had 52 percent value market share in the premium segment (over Rs 30,000) in full-year 2018. In the first half of 2019 (January-June period), we have clocked 63 percent value market share in the premium segment,” Ranjivjit Singh, Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing, Mobile Business, Samsung India, told IANS. In addition, PTI reported that by the end of 2019, Samsung is confident of expanding this share further to 65 percent and above, as per Singh.

“Overall, the premium segment is estimated to be between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 crore in India. In this segment, the industry is growing at 9-10 percent while we are growing in the excess of 20 percent in the country. This shows the loyalty Indian users have towards our premium devices like S10 and Note series,” Singh emphasized.

The Galaxy Note 10 price in India starts from Rs 69,999. This price is for the 8GB RAM with 256GB storage model. The Galaxy Note 10+ will cost you Rs 79,999 for 12GB RAM with 256GB storage. There is also a 12GB RAM with 512GB storage model, which is priced at Rs 89,999. The pre-booking window is already live and will remain open till August 22, and sale starts from August 23.

Buyers can take advantage of several pre-booking offers. These include Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC and ICICI Bank credit or debit cards. Those planning to pre-book the Galaxy Note phablets will also be eligible to get the Galaxy Watch Active at just Rs 9,999. Besides, this time, the company has witnessed over 2 times the pre-booking orders for its Galaxy Note 10 series in comparison to last year’s Galaxy Note 9.

Separately, “not just Galaxy series, our A80 device that comes for Rs 47,990 has also created disruption in the over Rs 30,000 premium segment in India. We have got a tremendous response for the device that has world’s first 48-megapixel rotating triple camera,” Singh said.

Galaxy Note 10 series specifications, features

Features Galaxy Note 10 Galaxy Note 10+
Price 69999 79999
Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC Exynos 9825 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie with One UI Android 9 Pie with One UI
Display Dynamic AMOLED-6.3-inch FHD+-2280x1080pixels Dynamic AMOLED-6.8-inch QHD+ -3040×1440 pixels
Internal Memory 8GB RAM + 256GB storage 12GB RAM + 256GB storage
Rear Camera Triple – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Quad – 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA ToF
Front Camera 10MP 10MP
Battery 3,500mAh 4,500mAh

With inputs from IANS

