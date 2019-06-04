Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

At the Computex 2019 trade show, AMD stole the spotlight when it announced details of its third generation Ryzen CPUs and the first Navi GPUs. But there’s more that AMD has to offer. Samsung has now announced that it is entering a “multi-year strategic partnership” with computing giant AMD to develop mobile graphics chipsets.

Last year, we have come across multiple reports and rumors citing that Samsung is working on a gaming smartphone. There were also reports about Samsung making its own GPU, but there wasn’t anything official yet. We didn’t even see a Samsung gaming smartphone or a graphics chipset. This multi-year partnership with AMD will cover ultra-low power, high-performance mobile graphics that will be based on AMD’s Radeon. Basically, Samsung will lease AMD’s graphics technologies to use in its mobile platforms.

Forbes has pointed out that AMD’s tech will most likely be used in Samsung’s Exynos chipsets. While Radeon graphics were built for 15W – 65W PC processors, the company will have to customize the IP and reduce power to under 5W while maintaining high-level performance.

“Adoption of our Radeon graphics technologies across the PC, game console, cloud and HPC markets has grown significantly and we are thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market. This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem,” AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said in a statement (via Engadget).

The partnership could mean that we will likely see premium flagship smartphones that are capable enough to run demanding graphics games without overheating of crippling the battery life. As of now, there is no timeframe on when we will see Radeon powered GPUs on Samsung smartphones, but the tech will need a good degree of customization and optimization. This means we are unlikely to see the tech in the immediate future.