comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
News

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

News

Samsung and AMD have teamed up to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones. The partnership could also benefit Samsung tablets.

  • Published: June 4, 2019 10:26 AM IST
samsung galaxy s10 plus review gaming

At the Computex 2019 trade show, AMD stole the spotlight when it announced details of its third generation Ryzen CPUs and the first Navi GPUs. But there’s more that AMD has to offer. Samsung has now announced that it is entering a “multi-year strategic partnership” with computing giant AMD to develop mobile graphics chipsets.

Last year, we have come across multiple reports and rumors citing that Samsung is working on a gaming smartphone. There were also reports about Samsung making its own GPU, but there wasn’t anything official yet. We didn’t even see a Samsung gaming smartphone or a graphics chipset. This multi-year partnership with AMD will cover ultra-low power, high-performance mobile graphics that will be based on AMD’s Radeon. Basically, Samsung will lease AMD’s graphics technologies to use in its mobile platforms.

Forbes has pointed out that AMD’s tech will most likely be used in Samsung’s Exynos chipsets. While Radeon graphics were built for 15W – 65W PC processors, the company will have to customize the IP and reduce power to under 5W while maintaining high-level performance.

AMD Radeon VII 7nm graphics card launched in India, priced at Rs 54,990

Also Read

AMD Radeon VII 7nm graphics card launched in India, priced at Rs 54,990

“Adoption of our Radeon graphics technologies across the PC, game console, cloud and HPC markets has grown significantly and we are thrilled to now partner with industry leader Samsung to accelerate graphics innovation in the mobile market. This strategic partnership will extend the reach of our high-performance Radeon graphics into the mobile market, significantly expanding the Radeon user base and development ecosystem,” AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su said in a statement (via Engadget).

The partnership could mean that we will likely see premium flagship smartphones that are capable enough to run demanding graphics games without overheating of crippling the battery life. As of now, there is no timeframe on when we will see Radeon powered GPUs on Samsung smartphones, but the tech will need a good degree of customization and optimization. This means we are unlikely to see the tech in the immediate future.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 4, 2019 10:26 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
News
Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Gaming

Godzilla is coming to PUBG Mobile: Here's where you can find the Easter eggs

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

News

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

News

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

News

OnePlus 7 sale today at 12PM: Price in India, offers

Most Popular

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom First Impressions

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

News

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera

News

Oppo teases smartphone with in-display camera
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

News

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones
Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

Review

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

हिंदी समाचार

गूगल ने अनजाने में किया Nokia 6.2 की कीमत का खुलासा, जानें क्या होगी इस 48MP कैमरे वाले स्मार्टफोन की कीमत

आज पहली बार सेल पर आएगा OnePlus 7, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 आज दोपहर 12 बजे Amazon पर इन ऑफर्स के साथ दोपहर 12 बजे होगा बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध

Google ने LGBTQ+ प्राइड को समर्पित किया डूडल

Black Shark 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे इन ऑफर्स के साथ बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates
News
OnePlus 6,6T get new stable OxygenOS updates
Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones

News

Samsung, AMD partner to bring Radeon graphics to smartphones
Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter

News

Apple further fortifies users' data privacy as tech firms falter
Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India

News

Motorola schedules 'premium' smartphone launch for June 20 in India
Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements

News

Apple reveals iPadOS for iPads with new features and improvements