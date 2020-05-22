comscore Samsung-Facebook partner to enable offline retailers go Digital in India
Samsung and Facebook partner to enable offline retailers go Digital in India

Samsung and Facebook have already trained more than 800 offline retailers

  • Published: May 22, 2020 7:54 PM IST
Samsung India has partnered with leading social media and technology firm Facebook to train offline retailers go digital in a big way. For consumer, this initiative will help them access product information and allow them to purchase Galaxy smartphones through the social media pages of their local retailers. Also Read - Realme TV smart remote first look teased, dedicated keys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

In the first phase, Samsung and Facebook have already trained more than 800 offline retailers, with more training sessions lined up in the coming weeks. The major focus of trainings is on enabling offline retailers build a digital presence through the Facebook family of apps – Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp brings back 30-second video status option

“Our partnership with Facebook is helping a large number of our retail partners go digital in a big way. By leveraging the Facebook training, our retail partners will be able to discover and target local consumers digitally. Consumer too will benefit as they can now access product information and shop for Galaxy smartphones through Social Media pages of their local retailers,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S20 series pre-booking offers extended again, now redeem till June 30

How it works

The training helps offline retailers establish their business pages and accounts on Facebook and Instagram. What it means is that retailers can target local consumers through these social media channels. Not just that they can engage with potential consumers through WhatsApp. Connecting with local retailers online eliminates the need for consumers to visit the physical store.

What Samsung notes that the retailers can then engage with potential consumers to share information such as e-detailers and e-catalogues. They can order their favourite Samsung smartphone via WhatsApp by contacting the local retailers on retailer’s WhatsApp Business app, and it’ll be delivered to their home.

  • Published Date: May 22, 2020 7:54 PM IST

