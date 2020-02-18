comscore Samsung and LG are making portable monitors for phones | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung and LG are making portable monitors that will turn your smartphones into proper desktops
News

Samsung and LG are making portable monitors that will turn your smartphones into proper desktops

News

The portable monitors by Samsung and LG will reportedly be called the 'DeXbook 'and 'Cloud Top' respectively.

  • Published: February 18, 2020 1:42 PM IST
samsung-logo-2 (1)

Samsung and LG are reportedly designing portable monitors that can be used with smartphones. These devices will help use3rs turn their smartphones into desktops which they can work, play or enjoy media on. The monitors will allow modern smartphones and especially flagships to utilize their full power. They will connect with smartphones wired or over Bluetooth.

Related Stories


The whole purpose of smartphones since the inception of the idea was to make a compact device that could not only call but compute, Today the average smartphone can do a lot of things. This covers your personal life, work, entertainment and more. One could even argue that smartphones are inching closer towards replacing the portable ultra-compact notebooks.

Watch: MSI Prestige 15 Review (Laptop)

However, there is one key feature that sets smartphones apart from notebooks and PCs. That is the screen size. The bigger screens of desktops have always been easier to work on when you’re doing intensive tasks. There is more screen real-estate, a full-size keyboard and more. Now, as phones go up on processing power, RAM, and even their own cooling solutions, Samsung and LG have decided to tackle the big screen issue.

OEM’s have tried bringing the desktops to phones before, and continue to do so. This is evident by Google adding a desktop mode in its Pixel smartphones. Even Samsung has the DeX mode in its Galaxy phones. While these are a step in the right direction, the portable monitors will likely be game-changers.

Samsung’s new Sero display will flip along with your paired phone

Also Read

Samsung’s new Sero display will flip along with your paired phone

Samsung DeXbook and LG Cloud Top

According to a report by GizmoChina, Samsung will call its monitor the Samsung DeXbook. The device will feature a 14.1-inch screen and a 10,000mAh battery. The screens will still weigh under 1Kg. Meanwhile, LG’s solution will be called ‘Cloud Top’. Also featuring a 14.1-inch screen, the Cloud Top will offer a smaller 5,000mAh battery and will weigh just 600g. These products could reportedly be priced between $340 to $420 (about Rs 24,300 to Rs 30,000). We could see the launch of these screens in Q2 2020.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 18, 2020 1:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Assassin's Creed: Syndicate to be free on the Epic Games Store
Gaming
Assassin's Creed: Syndicate to be free on the Epic Games Store
BSNL now allows prepaid account validity extension with STV combo plans

Telecom

BSNL now allows prepaid account validity extension with STV combo plans

Samsung and LG to make portable monitors

News

Samsung and LG to make portable monitors

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ gets February 2020 security patch

Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 heavily discounted on Flipkart

Deals

Realme 5 Pro and Realme 5 heavily discounted on Flipkart

Most Popular

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

OnePlus Concept One First Impressions

Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi

Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed

Samsung and LG to make portable monitors

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ gets February 2020 security patch

Realme s new entry-level phone spotted online

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Realme X2 vs Poco X2: Comparison

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best Phone Under 15000

Top Products

Best Phone Under 15000
Samsung and LG to make portable monitors

News

Samsung and LG to make portable monitors
Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ gets February 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get February security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ get February security patch
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

News

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip fails durability test

हिंदी समाचार

अमेरिका के इस कदम से और भी बढ़ सकती हैं Huawei की मुश्किलें

Samsung Galaxy A31 स्मार्टफोन 5000mAh बैटरी के साथ हो सकता है लॉन्च

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया दमदार स्पीकर, जानिए क्या है कीमत

Samsung Galaxy M31 स्मार्टफोन भारत में 15,999 रुपये में हो सकता है लॉन्च

Redmi Power Bank आज से बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

News

Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi
News
Facebook launches Pinterest-like app called Hobbi
Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed

News

Apple AirPods Pro Lite and iPad Pro production delayed
Samsung and LG to make portable monitors

News

Samsung and LG to make portable monitors
Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ gets February 2020 security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ gets February 2020 security patch
Realme s new entry-level phone spotted online

News

Realme s new entry-level phone spotted online