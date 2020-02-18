Samsung and LG are reportedly designing portable monitors that can be used with smartphones. These devices will help use3rs turn their smartphones into desktops which they can work, play or enjoy media on. The monitors will allow modern smartphones and especially flagships to utilize their full power. They will connect with smartphones wired or over Bluetooth.

The whole purpose of smartphones since the inception of the idea was to make a compact device that could not only call but compute, Today the average smartphone can do a lot of things. This covers your personal life, work, entertainment and more. One could even argue that smartphones are inching closer towards replacing the portable ultra-compact notebooks.

However, there is one key feature that sets smartphones apart from notebooks and PCs. That is the screen size. The bigger screens of desktops have always been easier to work on when you’re doing intensive tasks. There is more screen real-estate, a full-size keyboard and more. Now, as phones go up on processing power, RAM, and even their own cooling solutions, Samsung and LG have decided to tackle the big screen issue.

OEM’s have tried bringing the desktops to phones before, and continue to do so. This is evident by Google adding a desktop mode in its Pixel smartphones. Even Samsung has the DeX mode in its Galaxy phones. While these are a step in the right direction, the portable monitors will likely be game-changers.

Samsung DeXbook and LG Cloud Top

According to a report by GizmoChina, Samsung will call its monitor the Samsung DeXbook. The device will feature a 14.1-inch screen and a 10,000mAh battery. The screens will still weigh under 1Kg. Meanwhile, LG’s solution will be called ‘Cloud Top’. Also featuring a 14.1-inch screen, the Cloud Top will offer a smaller 5,000mAh battery and will weigh just 600g. These products could reportedly be priced between $340 to $420 (about Rs 24,300 to Rs 30,000). We could see the launch of these screens in Q2 2020.