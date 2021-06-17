Samsung and LG confirm presence at in-person CES 2022

Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is arguably one of the largest tech conventions which takes place each year in Las Vegas. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the convention was forced to be converted into an online only affair. But, with the ongoing vaccination drives and the slow reopening of the world, the organisers have announced that CES 2022 will once again be held offline early next year in Las Vegas. Also Read - Honor phones to come with Google Mobile Services: Report

CES organiser Consumer Technology Association (CTA) recently posted a notice on its official website stating that “CES will be back in Las Vegas next year.” “About 1000 companies have promised to show their innovative technologies at CES next year and more companies continue to want to participate,” it added. Also Read - Google announces six new Android features, which will roll out this year

Now, two of the major tech brands, Samsung and LG have announced that they will participate in CES 2022 from January 5th to 8th next year. Both the companies will showcase their own booths to display their cutting-edge technologies at the event. Also Read - Galaxy S21 FE to support 25W charging but will Samsung put it in the box?

Both Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics are planning to showcase various new technologies including TV, new home appliances, artificial intelligence (AI) and robots at the event.

Apart from Samsung and LG, Hyundai Motors have also announced that it will be participating in the offline convention.

Other companies including Amazon, AMD, Google, Qualcomm IBM, Intel, Lenovo, Panasonic, Sony and more have announced that they intend to participate in this event. However, none of them have announced if they will be present on the offline show floor or not.

At CES 2022, Samsung is expected to unveil its next-generation QD TV. The company is reportedly planning to introduce prototype QD panels to customers starting from this month, and is expected to begin mass producing panels in the fourth quarter of this year.