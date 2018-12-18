Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019

5G seems to be the next big thing according to almost everyone in the smartphone industry. This includes the smartphone makers, silicon makers and obviously it includes the people from the telecommunication industry. This technology is set to bring improved connectivity at much faster speeds. As the industry readies itself for the big move to 5G, major smartphone makers and SoC makers are showcasing their work including the new hardware and the 5G tests. According to previous reports, the companies including Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung are working on launching a new 5G ready smartphone in the coming year.

According to a new report by The Korea Herald, South Korean smartphone makers Samsung and LG are planning to showcase their 5G-capable devices at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 in about two months. The report noted that both the company are aiming to launch their 5G-enabled devices in the month of March once 5G is commercially available to users. As previously reported, Samsung is planning to launch a special 5G variant of its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 along with Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+. Talking about LG, the report indicated that the company may launch “an upgraded version” of its existing LG G7 ThinQ.

The report also stated that it was not clear if the company will change the name of the upgraded version of G7 ThinQ to G7S ThinQ as it did with the LG V30S ThinQ or even new G8 ThinQ.

The report noted that LG is aiming at turning around its smartphone business by the year 2020 by taking lead in the 5G segment. Initially, LG was planning to introduce its 5G-capable smartphone by the month of May 2019.