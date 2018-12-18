comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019
News

Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019

News

Samsung is planning to launch a special 5G variant of its upcoming Galaxy S10 along with Galaxy S10 and S10+.

  • Published: December 18, 2018 8:49 PM IST
qualcomm snapdragon 5g stock image

5G seems to be the next big thing according to almost everyone in the smartphone industry. This includes the smartphone makers, silicon makers and obviously it includes the people from the telecommunication industry. This technology is set to bring improved connectivity at much faster speeds. As the industry readies itself for the big move to 5G, major smartphone makers and SoC makers are showcasing their work including the new hardware and the 5G tests. According to previous reports, the companies including Vivo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Samsung are working on launching a new 5G ready smartphone in the coming year.

According to a new report by The Korea Herald, South Korean smartphone makers Samsung and LG are planning to showcase their 5G-capable devices at the upcoming MWC (Mobile World Congress) 2019 in about two months. The report noted that both the company are aiming to launch their 5G-enabled devices in the month of March once 5G is commercially available to users. As previously reported, Samsung is planning to launch a special 5G variant of its upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 along with Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+. Talking about LG, the report indicated that the company may launch “an upgraded version” of its existing LG G7 ThinQ.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

The report also stated that it was not clear if the company will change the name of the upgraded version of G7 ThinQ to G7S ThinQ as it did with the LG V30S ThinQ or even new G8 ThinQ.

Qualcomm hopeful of speedy 5G deployment in India

Also Read

Qualcomm hopeful of speedy 5G deployment in India

The report noted that LG is aiming at turning around its smartphone business by the year 2020 by taking lead in the 5G segment. Initially, LG was planning to introduce its 5G-capable smartphone by the month of May 2019.

You Might be Interested

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G7 ThinQ
Android Oreo
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC
Dual 16MP super wide angle + 16MP standard
  • Published Date: December 18, 2018 8:49 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
TikTok Rewind 2018: Indians were most active during Saturdays and Sundays
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Play is an upcoming rebranded Poco F1 smartphone
thumb-img
News
Indian mobile users received 2x more scam calls in 2018: Truecaller
thumb-img
News
F&D launches 43-inch smart TV in India for Rs 49,990

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Google Shopping First Impressions: Listings made easy

Meizu 16th Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S Review

OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition First impressions

Xiaomi Mi A2 getting stable Android Pie update

Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019

Here's how a woman lost Rs 1 lakh because of Google Search

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 getting November security update tomorrow

Apple iOS 12.1.2 released with fix for eSIM activation bugs

OnePlus Warp Charge Vs Dash Charge: Charging speeds compared

Meet Haaziq Kazi, the 12-year-old who wants to clean plastic waste from the ocean

Snapdragon 855: 7 ways Qualcomm's new chipset will enhance your smartphone experience in 2019

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 mobile platform detailed

Emotion could transform the way we experience artificial intelligence

Related Topics

Related Stories

Xiaomi Mi A2 getting stable Android Pie update

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 getting stable Android Pie update
Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019

News

Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019
Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan sale deals: Mi LED TV 4A Pro, 4C Pro discounted; price starts at Rs 21,999

Deals

Xiaomi No 1 Mi Fan sale deals: Mi LED TV 4A Pro, 4C Pro discounted; price starts at Rs 21,999
Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 specifications appear on TENAA ahead of official launch
OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

News

OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta 9 rolling out with December Android security patch

हिंदी समाचार

2018 में भारत में स्पैम कॉल्स में 2 गुना हुई बढ़ोतरी: Truecaller

शाओमी Mi Power Bank 3 में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 10,000mAh और 20,000mAh वाला पावरबैंक

यहां मिल रहा है नोकिया 3.1 प्लस में बेहतरीन डिस्काउंट, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Vikendi मैप के साथ PUBG Mobile 0.10.0 अपडेट हुई रिलीज

अब आप अॉनर प्ले के साथ इन दो स्मार्टफोन्स में यूज कर सकते हैं गूगल कैमरा सॉफ्टवेयर

News

Xiaomi Mi A2 getting stable Android Pie update
News
Xiaomi Mi A2 getting stable Android Pie update
Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019

News

Samsung and LG may be planning to reveal their 5G-capable smartphones at MWC 2019
Here's how a woman lost Rs 1 lakh because of Google Search

News

Here's how a woman lost Rs 1 lakh because of Google Search
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 getting November security update tomorrow

News

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 getting November security update tomorrow
Apple iOS 12.1.2 released with fix for eSIM activation bugs

News

Apple iOS 12.1.2 released with fix for eSIM activation bugs