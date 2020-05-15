comscore Samsung and Xiaomi mid-range ohones lead Q1 2020 sales | BGR India
News

Samsung and Xiaomi mid-range phones beat premium flagships in Q1 2020 sales

News

The best selling smartphones of last year were also cheaper mid-range devices like the Samsung Galaxy A-series and various Xiaomi Redmi models

  Updated: May 15, 2020 8:36 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy A51 4

As the premium high-end smartphones get more and more expensive, lesser people can actually afford them. This leads more people to buy higher-end variants of good mid-range smartphones, which are also improving at tremendous speeds. A recent study by Strategy Analytics reveals that the Samsung Galaxy A51 was the bestselling Android smartphone in the first quarter of 2020. This was followed by another mid-range phone, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8. Also Read - Redmi 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, 6.57-inch OLED display spotted on TENAA

In fact, the flagship Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus was the only high-end device that managed to make the company’s top six best-selling phones list. It came third there. The turn to cheaper mid-range alternatives is also triggered by the Coronavirus pandemic which has caused the loss of jobs and hence, a financial crisis in many families. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Indian variant certified by Wi-Fi Alliance; launch seems imminent

Watch: PUBG Mobile Season 13: Here’s what’s new

“As mobile operators have reduced subsidies in recent years, and many countries are now tumbling into post-virus recession, smartphone consumers globally are becoming increasingly price-sensitive,” explained Strategy Analytics Associate Director Juha Winter. “Consumers want value-for-money devices with good-enough specs at affordable prices. Android is entering a post-premium era,” he adds. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A21s with 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications and sale details

Figures from research firm Canalys also suggests a similar pattern. The trend is not exactly new, and hence it is not completely caused by the virus either. The best selling smartphones of last year were also cheaper mid-range devices like the Samsung Galaxy A-series and various Xiaomi Redmi models. However, the effect is simply enhanced because of the pandemic which has made people worry more about the cost of smartphones.

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability and more

Apple iPhone SE 2020 launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability and more

However, things are working differently at Apple. The Apple iPhone 11 is still the brand’s most sold smartphone during the first quarter of the year. The higher-end iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max took the sixth and tenth spots in this list. The brand has also recently made serious efforts to enter the budget space with phones like the Apple iPhone SE, iPhone XR, and the iPhone SE (2020).

  Published Date: May 15, 2020 8:28 PM IST
  Updated Date: May 15, 2020 8:36 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy A51

Samsung Galaxy A51

23999

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
Exynos 9611 SoC
Quad - 48MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP
Apple iPhone SE 2020

Apple iPhone SE 2020

42500

iOS 13
A13 Bionic
12MP Wide camera ƒ/1.8 aperture

