comscore Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets latest OS with One UI 2
  • Home
  • News
  • Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
News

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

News

The latest Samsung Galaxy S10e Android 10 update adds the Android security patch for the month of December.

  • Published: December 11, 2019 3:53 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S10e (15)

Samsung has already rolled out the latest Android 10 OS update for its Galaxy S10 series. The Samsung Galaxy S10e users have now started receiving the new software update, which is 1975 MB in size. It brings One UI 2 as well as Android 10 features. The serial number of the software update is G970FXXU3BSKO / G970FOXM3BSKO/ G970FXXU3BSKL.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S10e Android 10 update also adds the Android security patch for the month of December. After downloading the update, one will notice changes in the overall design. It brings dark mode, updated icons, new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. The South Korean giant has also added new navigation gestures.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Besides, the company’s road map hints that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy A30 will get Android 10 in January. Now that the Galaxy S10 series has already started receiving the update, we might see Note 10 join the update cycle in the coming weeks.

The budget and mid-range devices should start getting a taste of Android 10 next year. In September this year, Realme shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its Realme phones. A lot of Realme devices will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. HMD Global plans to upgrade most of its Nokia smartphones to Android 10 by Q2 2020. Furthermore, most of Xiaomi Redmi phones are expected to get the Android 10 update in early 2020.

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta update with One UI 2.0 released

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S9 Android 10 beta update with One UI 2.0 released

Android 10: Top features

One of the big changes coming to Android this year is a system-wide dark theme. Google also confirmed that it will also conserve battery life. With Android 10, Google is also improving the smart reply feature, which now works across all messaging apps. It now suggests actions like opening address on Google Maps and opening video link on YouTube.

Android 10 also improves the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year. The pill is now smaller and Google has gotten rid of the back button. The back is now replaced with swipe from the edge of the display. Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There is also Live Caption, which automatically caption’s videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app.

Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can now let apps collect location data only when you are using them. There are also more options under the Privacy section and security updates will be rolled out directly via Google Play system updates. Digital Wellbeing has also been enhanced and comes integrated with Family Link.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10e
Price 55900
Chipset Exynos 9820 SoC
OS Android 9 Pie
Display 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels
Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP
Front Camera 10MP
Battery 3,100mAh

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 11, 2019 3:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
News
Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

News

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

News

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

Most Popular

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50 Smart TV Review

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Snapdragon 855: Compared

Sameera Reddy on her favorite gadgets, social media habits and more

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: New Prepaid plans compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update

News

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display
Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery capacity leaked

News

Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery capacity leaked
Realme Buds Air confirmed to support wireless charging, launch set for December 17

News

Realme Buds Air confirmed to support wireless charging, launch set for December 17
Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 in India to play PUBG Mobile Lite

Top Products

Top smartphones under Rs 8,000 in India to play PUBG Mobile Lite

हिंदी समाचार

Syska ने भारत में Smart Tube Light को 1,999 रुपये की कीमत में किया लॉन्च

8 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत वाले इन स्मार्टफोन्स में चलाएं PUBG Mobile Lite

Realme 5s, Realme 3 Pro और Realme 5 Pro समेत इन फोन्स पर मिल रहा धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Onida Fire TV Edition स्मार्ट TV भारत में 12,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Oppo भारत में जल्द दूसरा R&D सेंटर शुरू करेगा, कंपनी ने दी जानकारी

News

Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
News
Samsung Android 10 update: Galaxy S10e gets the latest OS with One UI 2 update
boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499

News

boAt Stone 200A smart speaker with Alexa built-in launched at Rs 1,499
Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display

News

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to get durable Ultra Thin Glass display
Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2

News

Oppo Reno 3 5G launch on December 2
Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India

News

Syska Smart Tube Light launched in India