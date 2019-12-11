Samsung has already rolled out the latest Android 10 OS update for its Galaxy S10 series. The Samsung Galaxy S10e users have now started receiving the new software update, which is 1975 MB in size. It brings One UI 2 as well as Android 10 features. The serial number of the software update is G970FXXU3BSKO / G970FOXM3BSKO/ G970FXXU3BSKL.

The latest Samsung Galaxy S10e Android 10 update also adds the Android security patch for the month of December. After downloading the update, one will notice changes in the overall design. It brings dark mode, updated icons, new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. The South Korean giant has also added new navigation gestures.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold Unboxing

Besides, the company’s road map hints that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy A30 will get Android 10 in January. Now that the Galaxy S10 series has already started receiving the update, we might see Note 10 join the update cycle in the coming weeks.

The budget and mid-range devices should start getting a taste of Android 10 next year. In September this year, Realme shared its Android 10 update roadmap for its Realme phones. A lot of Realme devices will receive the Android 10 update in the first quarter of 2020. HMD Global plans to upgrade most of its Nokia smartphones to Android 10 by Q2 2020. Furthermore, most of Xiaomi Redmi phones are expected to get the Android 10 update in early 2020.

Android 10: Top features

One of the big changes coming to Android this year is a system-wide dark theme. Google also confirmed that it will also conserve battery life. With Android 10, Google is also improving the smart reply feature, which now works across all messaging apps. It now suggests actions like opening address on Google Maps and opening video link on YouTube.

Android 10 also improves the gesture navigation first introduced with Android Pie last year. The pill is now smaller and Google has gotten rid of the back button. The back is now replaced with swipe from the edge of the display. Google has also introduced peak as a new gesture to open left swipe menu but the interface has not won the hearts of every user. There is also Live Caption, which automatically caption’s videos, podcasts and audio messages across any app.

Google is improving security and privacy with Android 10 where users can now let apps collect location data only when you are using them. There are also more options under the Privacy section and security updates will be rolled out directly via Google Play system updates. Digital Wellbeing has also been enhanced and comes integrated with Family Link.

Features Samsung Galaxy S10e Price 55900 Chipset Exynos 9820 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 5.8-inch HD+ AMOLED-2280×1080 pixels Internal Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 16MP Front Camera 10MP Battery 3,100mAh