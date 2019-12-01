Samsung Android 10 update with One UI 2.0 roadmap revealed

Samsung is hard at work to launch its much anticipated Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update for its devices. The company has released multiple beta versions of its Galaxy S10 and Note 10 devices to ensure quality. In fact, Galaxy S10 devices in Germany have started receiving the stable version of One UI 2.0. The company has already shared the rough timeline of the update roll-out of different markets around the globe. However, the company has not yet fixed anything for devices in the Indian market. But, all that has changed as Samsung recently released the update rollout schedule for India. Samsung Android 10-based One UI 2.0 will reach the flagship Galaxy S, and Galaxy Note devices.

Samsung Android 10-based One UI 2.0 update roll-out details

Beyond the flagship devices, it will also reach the Galaxy M, A, On, J, and Galaxy Tab lineups. The company shared the detailed list on its Samsung Members app. As part of the announcement, it revealed that the company will roll out the update to 11 devices in January 2020. The list includes Galaxy S9 series, Note 9, M20, M30, A30, S10 series, and Note 10 series. Samsung is likely to take a break and focus on the Galaxy S11 series launch in February. Coming back, it will roll out the update to Galaxy M40 in March.

12 Samsung devices will get the update in April 2020. These include Galaxy A6, A6+, A7 (2018), A9 (2018), A50, A50s, A70, A70s, A80, M30s, Tab S6, and Galaxy Fold. Samsung will roll out the Android 10 One UI 2.0 update to six devices in May 2020. These include Galaxy A8 Star, A10, A10s, A20, A30s, and M10s. Beyond this, the company will focus on older devices.

Samsung will roll out the update to three devices in June including Galaxy On6, J6, and A20s. Galaxy S6+. J7 Duo, On8, J8, Tab S4, and Tab S5e will get the update in July. Beyond this, Galaxy Tab A8, and Tab S5e will get the update in August. We are unsure if the Tab S5e is a typo or if it refers to a specific variant. Last but not least, the company will roll out the update to Tab A 10.5 (2018) and Tab A 10.1 in September. It also means that the rollout will set around the same time as the launch for Android R or Android 11.

