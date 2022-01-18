Samsung today announced its next generation Exynos 2200 chipset that will power most of its flagship smartphones throughout 2022. It comes with AMD RDNA 2 architecture based Samsung Xclipse GPU and it has been developed using the 4nm-based extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) process. Also Read - Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Samsung launches new dishwashers for Indian kitchens

Samsung says that the Xclipse GPU included in the Exynos 2200 SoC features several features such as accelerated ray tracing (RT) and variable rate shading (VRS) that were previously available only on PCs, laptops and gaming consoles. Ray tracing technology helps a device to produce more immersive graphics by calculating the movement and the colour characteristic of light rays as they bounce off the surface. The variable rate shading technology, on the other hand, optimises GPU workload by allowing developers to apply lower shading rate in areas where overall quality will not be affected. Simply said, it improves the frame-rate for smoother gameplay.

Samsung Exynos 2200 specifications

The octa-core Exynos 2200 system-on-chip (SoC) is the first chipset in the market to integrate Arm's Armv9 CPU cores. It includes a single Arm Cortex-X2 flagship-core, three performance and efficiency balanced Cortex-A710 big-cores and four power-efficient Cortex-A510 little-cores. "As one of the first processors to incorporate the new Armv9 CPU cores, Samsung's Exynos 2200 takes advantage of Arm's Total Compute strategy and key security features, like Memory Tagging Extension (MTE), to deliver the purpose-built compute and specialised processing needed to power future mobile experiences," Rene Haas, President of IP Products Group (IPG) at Arm said in a statement.

Talking about display, Samsung’s chipset features support for up to 8K resolution along with the advanced multi-format codec (MFC). It decodes videos up to 4K at 240fps or 8K at 60fps and encodes up to 4K at 120fps or 8K at 30fps. Additionally, the MFC integrates a power efficient AV1 decoder, which gives the device a longer playback time. It also features support for HDR10+ and screen refresh rates of up to 144Hz.

Coming to the camera, the Exynos 2200’s image signal processor (ISP) architecture features support for ultra-high resolution of up to 200 MP. It supports 108MP single camera mode at 30fps and 64+36MP cameras in dual camera mode. Samsung says that the Exynos 2200 chipset can also connect up to seven individual image sensors and drive four concurrently for advanced multi-camera setups. For video recording, it supports up to 4K HDR (or 8K) resolution.

In terms of connectivity, the Exynos 2200 includes a fast 3GPP Release 16 5G modem featuring support for both sub-6GHz and mmWave spectrum bands. The modem in the chipset can boost the speed up to 10Gbps.

As far as availability is concerned, Samsung says that the Exynos 2200 is currently in mass production.