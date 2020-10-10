Samsung announces its new 5nm Exynos 1080 SoC

Today, Samsung has officially announced the new Exynos 1080 chipset. It is an SoC manufactured in the most modern 5nm process and is the direct successor to the Exynos 980 chipset. This means that its hardware is intended for the premium mid-range segment. Still, the Exynos 1080 achieves some pretty impressive benchmark scores on Antutu. Also Read - Samsung Galaxy A42 5G full specifications and features revealed

The next generation of phones will feature the new 5nm chips. These include the Apple A14 Bionic, Qualcomm Snapdragon 875, HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Huawei), and even the upcoming high-end Exynos chipsets. Having said that, the director of the Research Institute of Samsung Semiconductor China, Dr. Pan Xuebao, revealed in an interview that the Exynos 1080 SoC would be available soon.

New Samsung Exynos 1080 for the premium mid-range

This new hardware platform is manufactured on a 5nm process that is speculated to be the same 5nm LPE process that will be used in the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. Thanks to this, higher performance is obtained, while maintaining more significant efficiency. Additionally, the chipset makes use of the new ARM Cortex-A78 CPU architecture.

It is also equipped with the new Mali-G78 GPU. According to official ARM data, the Cortex A78 offers a 20% increase in CPU performance over the last generation Cortex A77, while the Mali G78 GPU provides a 25% higher performance compared to Mali-G77 GPU.

The company official also revealed the AnTuTu benchmark test scores of the new Exynos 1080 chipset during the interview. He stated that the hardware is capable of achieving more than 650,000 overall score points. This seems hard to believe, as it is even higher than the scores achieved by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+.

The new chip is positioning itself in the mid-premium market. So, we can expect it to be found in various affordable flagship phones or Samsung’s upper-high-end phones. Other manufacturers are also likely to make use of it, such as Vivo.

However, the South Korean tech giant is also working on another processor, the high-end Exynos 2100, which will debut on the Galaxy S21 series mobile devices. Finally, it is claimed that the Exynos 1080 chip will make its debut in the Chinese market. The Vivo X60 smartphone will be in charge of using it at the end of this year.